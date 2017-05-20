J/70 European Championship - Torcida of Spain leads

After four races on the third day of the J/70 European Championship, there were aching limbs and bloodshot eyes among the sailors. but plenty of smiling faces after another fantastic day on the water.

José María Torcida Spanish team, cracked the Italian defence, with a 1-2-1-2, taking the lead in the championship by a single point, from current J/70 European Champion, Claudia Rossi's Petite Terrible.

Torcida and his team are new to the J/70 Class. However, Torcida has won the J/80 World Championship on two occasions

Peter Duncan's American team, including past Etchells World Champion Jud Smith, scored three keepers Thursday, including a win in Race 4, to move into third.

Martin Dent's British team, including past J/80 World Champion Ruairidh Scott, have the same points as the Americans but place fourth on countback.

In the Corinthian Class, the Royal Thames YC Academy Team, skippered by Tim Gratton, with Fiona Hampshire driving, continue to impress.

However, after two top-ten finishes, Jack Davies Team Yeti, from the Isle of Wight, closed the gap on the Corinthian Class leaders. Simon Ling's Team Spitfire remains in third.

Racing at the J/70 European Championship will conclude Friday 10 June, with a first warning signal at 10:25 BST.

Three races are scheduled to decide the 2017 J/70 European Champion.

J/70 Class Open European Championship after 6 races

1. Noticia, ESP961, Luis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida - [3] -1 -1 -2 -1 -2 ; 7 pts

2. PETITE TERRIBLE, ITA853, Claudia Rossi - 1 -2 -2 -[3] -2 -1 ; 8 pts

3. Relative Obscurity, USA49, Peter Duncan - 2 -11 -3 -1 -[23] -4 ; 21 pts

4. JElvis 7*, GBR108, Martin Dent - 4 -4 -4 -6 -3 -[9] ; 21 pts

5. Calypso, GBR4, Calascione/ Ripard - 9 -3 -8 -4 -11 -[22] ; 35 pts

6. RTYC Academy, GBR744, Tim Gratton - 14 -7 -7 -13 -[18] -8 ; 49 pts

7. Sport Cube, ITA1047, Germano Scarpa - 16 -6 -[27] -18 -4 -7 ; 51 pts

8. PHAN, GBR118, Jeremy Thorp - 19 -9 -[30] -12 -6 -5 ; 51 pts

9. Sailway Bluesock, ESP661, Gonzalo Araujo - 8 -5 -20 -10 -9 -[21] ; 52 pts

10. Yeti, GBR972, Jack Davies - 10 -[29] -16 -7 -13 -10 ; 56 pts

11. Team Spitfire , GBR123, Simon Ling - 6 -23 -6 -15 -7 -[43] ; 57 pts

12. Just In Time, GER797, Gordon Nickel - [23] -10 -11 -5 -22 -15 ; 63 pts

13. Cosmic, GBR741, Patrick Liardet - 11 -16 -[23] -14 -8 -16 ; 65 pts

14. The Jean Genie, GBR745, Mark Lees - 13 -[25] -24 -17 -12 -3 ; 69 pts

15. Agera3, SUI976, Fredrik Hedlund - 18 -21 -9 -20 -[27] -6 ; 74 pts

16. ArtTube, RUS1, Valeria Kovalenko - 5 -8 -5 -24 -33 -[43] ; 75 pts

17. Darcey, GBR933, Clive Bush - 21 -[38] -19 -8 -14 -19 ; 81 pts

18. PICCININA, MON707, STEFANO ROBERTI - 7 -15 -[43] -43 -5 -13 ; 83 pts

19. Petit palace hotels, Esp666, Jesus Pintos - [43] -43 -10 -11 -10 -12 ; 86 pts

20. Baby J, GBR433, anthony Esse - 25 -14 -18 -16 -17 -[27] ; 90 pts

21. paprec recyclage, FRA114, mellano thomas - 17 -18 -[34] -22 -21 -14 ; 92 pts

22. Dirty, GBR746, Alex / Anthony Locke - 12 -12 -25 -[35] -26 -20 ; 95 pts

23. ESF Energy, GBR801, Allan Higgs - 15 -26 -13 -[27] -20 -23 ; 97 pts

24. Kim from Holland, NED927, Alwin Van Daelen - [34] -20 -22 -23 -24 -11 ; 100 pts

25. NN, NED921, Max Visser - 22 -27 -14 -21 -28 -[43] ; 112 pts

26. Chaotic, GBR742, Nick Phillips - 26 -13 -21 -19 -35 -[43] ; 114 pts

27. Alfie, GBR1209, Ossie Stewart - [43] -43 -12 -9 -15 -43 ; 122 pts

28. oceanrope.com, GBR282, Adam Munday - 27 -31 -[39] -30 -16 -18 ; 122 pts

29. Waterland Monnickendam - She Sails, NED895, Rikst Dijkstra - 30 -24 -35 -[40] -19 -17 ; 125 pts

30. Injunction, GBR937, Steve Venables - 31 -32 -15 -26 -[34] -29 ; 133 pts

31. JooJanta, GER439, Holger Neuhaus - 29 -19 -[32] -32 -25 -28 ; 133 pts

32. Jenga8, GBR290, Andrew Barraclough - 32 -22 -[37] -31 -30 -31 ; 146 pts

33. Offbeat, GBR1206, David McLeman - [37] -33 -26 -29 -32 -26 ; 146 pts

34. BlackJax, GBR718, Philip Chandler - 35 -34 -31 -25 -[43] -24 ; 149 pts

35. Jackal, GBR868, Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge - [36] -30 -28 -33 -29 -30 ; 150 pts

36. Sceptre, GBR739, Greg Hall - 24 -17 -36 -36 -[43] -43 ; 156 pts

37. Mjölnir, GBR101, Thor Askeland - 39 -35 -29 -28 -[43] -25 ; 156 pts

38. Waterjet Precision Cutting, GBR130, Steve Northmore - 20 -37 -17 -[43] -43 -43 ; 160 pts

39. F'in Majic 2, GBR1124, Simon Childs - 28 -28 -33 -37 -[43] -43 ; 169 pts

40. Jester, GBR259, Nick Clarke - 38 -[43] -43 -39 -31 -32 ; 183 pts

41. The J Team, GBR738, Richard White - 40 -36 -38 -38 -36 -[43] ; 188 pts

42. DSP, GBR800, Doug Struth - 33 -39 -[43] -34 -43 -43 ; 192 pts



Louay Habib

9 June 2017 8:24 GMT