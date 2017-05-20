J/70 European Championship - Torcida of Spain leads

José María Torcida's Spanish team, cracked the Italian defence, with a 1-2-1-2, taking the lead in the J/70 European Championship by a single point.
After four races on the third day of the J/70 European Championship, there were aching limbs and bloodshot eyes among the sailors. but plenty of smiling faces after another fantastic day on the water.
José María Torcida Spanish team, cracked the Italian defence, with a 1-2-1-2, taking the lead in the championship by a single point, from current J/70 European Champion, Claudia Rossi's Petite Terrible.
Torcida and his team are new to the J/70 Class. However, Torcida has won the J/80 World Championship on two occasions
Peter Duncan's American team, including past Etchells World Champion Jud Smith, scored three keepers Thursday, including a win in Race 4, to move into third.
Martin Dent's British team, including past J/80 World Champion Ruairidh Scott, have the same points as the Americans but place fourth on countback.
Click image for a larger image
In the Corinthian Class, the Royal Thames YC Academy Team, skippered by Tim Gratton, with Fiona Hampshire driving, continue to impress.
However, after two top-ten finishes, Jack Davies Team Yeti, from the Isle of Wight, closed the gap on the Corinthian Class leaders. Simon Ling's Team Spitfire remains in third.
Racing at the J/70 European Championship will conclude Friday 10 June, with a first warning signal at 10:25 BST.
Three races are scheduled to decide the 2017 J/70 European Champion.
J/70 Class Open European Championship after 6 races
1. Noticia, ESP961, Luis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida - [3] -1 -1 -2 -1 -2 ; 7 pts
2. PETITE TERRIBLE, ITA853, Claudia Rossi - 1 -2 -2 -[3] -2 -1 ; 8 pts
3. Relative Obscurity, USA49, Peter Duncan - 2 -11 -3 -1 -[23] -4 ; 21 pts
4. JElvis 7*, GBR108, Martin Dent - 4 -4 -4 -6 -3 -[9] ; 21 pts
5. Calypso, GBR4, Calascione/ Ripard - 9 -3 -8 -4 -11 -[22] ; 35 pts
6. RTYC Academy, GBR744, Tim Gratton - 14 -7 -7 -13 -[18] -8 ; 49 pts
7. Sport Cube, ITA1047, Germano Scarpa - 16 -6 -[27] -18 -4 -7 ; 51 pts
8. PHAN, GBR118, Jeremy Thorp - 19 -9 -[30] -12 -6 -5 ; 51 pts
9. Sailway Bluesock, ESP661, Gonzalo Araujo - 8 -5 -20 -10 -9 -[21] ; 52 pts
10. Yeti, GBR972, Jack Davies - 10 -[29] -16 -7 -13 -10 ; 56 pts
11. Team Spitfire , GBR123, Simon Ling - 6 -23 -6 -15 -7 -[43] ; 57 pts
12. Just In Time, GER797, Gordon Nickel - [23] -10 -11 -5 -22 -15 ; 63 pts
13. Cosmic, GBR741, Patrick Liardet - 11 -16 -[23] -14 -8 -16 ; 65 pts
14. The Jean Genie, GBR745, Mark Lees - 13 -[25] -24 -17 -12 -3 ; 69 pts
15. Agera3, SUI976, Fredrik Hedlund - 18 -21 -9 -20 -[27] -6 ; 74 pts
16. ArtTube, RUS1, Valeria Kovalenko - 5 -8 -5 -24 -33 -[43] ; 75 pts
17. Darcey, GBR933, Clive Bush - 21 -[38] -19 -8 -14 -19 ; 81 pts
18. PICCININA, MON707, STEFANO ROBERTI - 7 -15 -[43] -43 -5 -13 ; 83 pts
19. Petit palace hotels, Esp666, Jesus Pintos - [43] -43 -10 -11 -10 -12 ; 86 pts
20. Baby J, GBR433, anthony Esse - 25 -14 -18 -16 -17 -[27] ; 90 pts
21. paprec recyclage, FRA114, mellano thomas - 17 -18 -[34] -22 -21 -14 ; 92 pts
22. Dirty, GBR746, Alex / Anthony Locke - 12 -12 -25 -[35] -26 -20 ; 95 pts
23. ESF Energy, GBR801, Allan Higgs - 15 -26 -13 -[27] -20 -23 ; 97 pts
24. Kim from Holland, NED927, Alwin Van Daelen - [34] -20 -22 -23 -24 -11 ; 100 pts
25. NN, NED921, Max Visser - 22 -27 -14 -21 -28 -[43] ; 112 pts
26. Chaotic, GBR742, Nick Phillips - 26 -13 -21 -19 -35 -[43] ; 114 pts
27. Alfie, GBR1209, Ossie Stewart - [43] -43 -12 -9 -15 -43 ; 122 pts
28. oceanrope.com, GBR282, Adam Munday - 27 -31 -[39] -30 -16 -18 ; 122 pts
29. Waterland Monnickendam - She Sails, NED895, Rikst Dijkstra - 30 -24 -35 -[40] -19 -17 ; 125 pts
30. Injunction, GBR937, Steve Venables - 31 -32 -15 -26 -[34] -29 ; 133 pts
31. JooJanta, GER439, Holger Neuhaus - 29 -19 -[32] -32 -25 -28 ; 133 pts
32. Jenga8, GBR290, Andrew Barraclough - 32 -22 -[37] -31 -30 -31 ; 146 pts
33. Offbeat, GBR1206, David McLeman - [37] -33 -26 -29 -32 -26 ; 146 pts
34. BlackJax, GBR718, Philip Chandler - 35 -34 -31 -25 -[43] -24 ; 149 pts
35. Jackal, GBR868, Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge - [36] -30 -28 -33 -29 -30 ; 150 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
36. Sceptre, GBR739, Greg Hall - 24 -17 -36 -36 -[43] -43 ; 156 pts
37. Mjölnir, GBR101, Thor Askeland - 39 -35 -29 -28 -[43] -25 ; 156 pts
38. Waterjet Precision Cutting, GBR130, Steve Northmore - 20 -37 -17 -[43] -43 -43 ; 160 pts
39. F'in Majic 2, GBR1124, Simon Childs - 28 -28 -33 -37 -[43] -43 ; 169 pts
40. Jester, GBR259, Nick Clarke - 38 -[43] -43 -39 -31 -32 ; 183 pts
41. The J Team, GBR738, Richard White - 40 -36 -38 -38 -36 -[43] ; 188 pts
42. DSP, GBR800, Doug Struth - 33 -39 -[43] -34 -43 -43 ; 192 pts
Louay Habib
9 June 2017 8:24 GMT