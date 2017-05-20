Claudia Rossi leads J/70 European Championship

Two races were completed on the second day of the J/70 European Championship but only just.
Claudia Rossi's Italian team racing Petite Terrible is top of the leaderboard after posting a 2-1.
In second place is the Spanish J/70 Noticia, skippered by José María Torcida, which posted 3-1.
Martin Dent's British team racing, Jelvis 7, posted 4-4 to claim third at the end of Wednesday's racing.
Whilst Race One was conducted in a lively 18 knots of westerly wind. By Race Two, the wind had veered northwest and strengthened to survival conditions of 25 knots, and at times gusts of 30.
PRO Stuart Childerley, wisely called a halt to the action after a brutal last race, which had plenty of competitors spinning out downwind, with a few spectacular broaches.
In the Corinthian Class, Tim Gratton's Royal Thames YC Academy Team, leads from Patrick Liardet's Cosmic.
2015 Corinthian World Champion, Simon Ling's Spitfire, scored well in the first race but spun out and destroyed their spinnaker in the second race, to end the day third in the Corinthian Class.
J/70 Class Open European Championship after 2 races
1. PETITE TERRIBLE, ITA853, Claudia Rossi - 1 -2 ; 3 pts
2. Noticia, ESP961, Luis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida - 3 -1 ; 4 pts
3. JElvis 7*, GBR108, Martin Dent - 4 -4 ; 8 pts
4. Calypso, GBR4, Calascione/ Ripard - 9 -3 ; 12 pts
5. Relative Obscurity, USA49, Peter Duncan - 2 -11 ; 13 pts
6. Sailway Bluesock, ESP661, Gonzalo Araujo - 8 -5 ; 13 pts
7. ArtTube, RUS1, Valeria Kovalenko - 5 -8 ; 13 pts
8. RTYC Academy, GBR744, Tim Gratton - 14 -7 ; 21 pts
9. Sport Cube, ITA1047, Germano Scarpa - 16 -6 ; 22 pts
10. PICCININA, MON707, STEFANO ROBERTI - 7 -15 ; 22 pts
11. Dirty, GBR746, Alex / Anthony Locke - 12 -12 ; 24 pts
12. Cosmic, GBR741, Patrick Liardet - 11 -16 ; 27 pts
13. PHAN, GBR118, Jeremy Thorp - 19 -9 ; 28 pts
14. Team Spitfire , GBR123, Simon Ling - 6 -23 ; 29 pts
15. Just In Time, GER797, Gordon Nickel - 23 -10 ; 33 pts
16. paprec recyclage, FRA114, mellano thomas - 17 -18 ; 35 pts
17. The Jean Genie, GBR745, Mark Lees - 13 -25 ; 38 pts
18. Yeti, GBR972, Jack Davies - 10 -29 ; 39 pts
19. Chaotic, GBR742, Nick Phillips - 26 -13 ; 39 pts
20. Baby J, GBR433, anthony Esse - 25 -14 ; 39 pts
21. Agera3, SUI976, Fredrik Hedlund - 18 -21 ; 39 pts
22. ESF Energy, GBR801, Allan Higgs - 15 -26 ; 41 pts
23. Sceptre, GBR739, Greg Hall - 24 -17 ; 41 pts
24. JooJanta, GER439, Holger Neuhaus - 29 -19 ; 48 pts
25. NN, NED921, Max Visser - 22 -27 ; 49 pts
26. Kim from Holland, NED927, Alwin Van Daelen - 34 -20 ; 54 pts
27. Jenga8, GBR290, Andrew Barraclough - 32 -22 ; 54 pts
28. Waterland Monnickendam - She Sails, NED895, Fettje Osinga - 30 -24 ; 54 pts
29. F'in Majic 2, GBR1124, Simon Childs - 28 -28 ; 56 pts
30. Waterjet Precision Cutting, GBR130, Steve Northmore - 20 -37 ; 57 pts
31. oceanrope.com, GBR282, Adam Munday - 27 -31 ; 58 pts
32. Darcey, GBR933, Clive Bush - 21 -38 ; 59 pts
33. Injunction, GBR937, Steve Venables - 31 -32 ; 63 pts
34. Jackal, GBR868, Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge - 36 -30 ; 66 pts
35. BlackJax, GBR718, Philip Chandler - 35 -34 ; 69 pts
36. Offbeat, GBR1206, David McLeman - 37 -33 ; 70 pts
37. DSP, GBR800, Doug Struth - 33 -39 ; 72 pts
38. Mjölnir, GBR101, Thor Askeland - 39 -35 ; 74 pts
39. The J Team, GBR738, Richard White - 40 -36 ; 76 pts
40. Jester, GBR259, Nick Clarke - 38 -43 ; 81 pts
41. Alfie, GBR1209, Ossie Stewart - 43 -43 ; 86 pts
42. Petit palace hotels, Esp666, Jesus Pintos - 43 -43 ; 86 pts
The 2017 J/70 European Championship is organised and hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club in association with Key Yachting, exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland.
Louay Habib
8 June 2017 6:20 GMT