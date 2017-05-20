Claudia Rossi leads J/70 European Championship

Claudia Rossi's Italian team racing Petite Terrible is top of the leaderboard after posting a 2-1.

In second place is the Spanish J/70 Noticia, skippered by José María Torcida, which posted 3-1.

Martin Dent's British team racing, Jelvis 7, posted 4-4 to claim third at the end of Wednesday's racing.

Whilst Race One was conducted in a lively 18 knots of westerly wind. By Race Two, the wind had veered northwest and strengthened to survival conditions of 25 knots, and at times gusts of 30.

PRO Stuart Childerley, wisely called a halt to the action after a brutal last race, which had plenty of competitors spinning out downwind, with a few spectacular broaches.

In the Corinthian Class, Tim Gratton's Royal Thames YC Academy Team, leads from Patrick Liardet's Cosmic.

2015 Corinthian World Champion, Simon Ling's Spitfire, scored well in the first race but spun out and destroyed their spinnaker in the second race, to end the day third in the Corinthian Class.

J/70 Class Open European Championship after 2 races

1. PETITE TERRIBLE, ITA853, Claudia Rossi - 1 -2 ; 3 pts

2. Noticia, ESP961, Luis Martín Cabiedes José María Torcida - 3 -1 ; 4 pts

3. JElvis 7*, GBR108, Martin Dent - 4 -4 ; 8 pts

4. Calypso, GBR4, Calascione/ Ripard - 9 -3 ; 12 pts

5. Relative Obscurity, USA49, Peter Duncan - 2 -11 ; 13 pts

6. Sailway Bluesock, ESP661, Gonzalo Araujo - 8 -5 ; 13 pts

7. ArtTube, RUS1, Valeria Kovalenko - 5 -8 ; 13 pts

8. RTYC Academy, GBR744, Tim Gratton - 14 -7 ; 21 pts

9. Sport Cube, ITA1047, Germano Scarpa - 16 -6 ; 22 pts

10. PICCININA, MON707, STEFANO ROBERTI - 7 -15 ; 22 pts

11. Dirty, GBR746, Alex / Anthony Locke - 12 -12 ; 24 pts

12. Cosmic, GBR741, Patrick Liardet - 11 -16 ; 27 pts

13. PHAN, GBR118, Jeremy Thorp - 19 -9 ; 28 pts

14. Team Spitfire , GBR123, Simon Ling - 6 -23 ; 29 pts

15. Just In Time, GER797, Gordon Nickel - 23 -10 ; 33 pts

16. paprec recyclage, FRA114, mellano thomas - 17 -18 ; 35 pts

17. The Jean Genie, GBR745, Mark Lees - 13 -25 ; 38 pts

18. Yeti, GBR972, Jack Davies - 10 -29 ; 39 pts

19. Chaotic, GBR742, Nick Phillips - 26 -13 ; 39 pts

20. Baby J, GBR433, anthony Esse - 25 -14 ; 39 pts

21. Agera3, SUI976, Fredrik Hedlund - 18 -21 ; 39 pts

22. ESF Energy, GBR801, Allan Higgs - 15 -26 ; 41 pts

23. Sceptre, GBR739, Greg Hall - 24 -17 ; 41 pts

24. JooJanta, GER439, Holger Neuhaus - 29 -19 ; 48 pts

25. NN, NED921, Max Visser - 22 -27 ; 49 pts

26. Kim from Holland, NED927, Alwin Van Daelen - 34 -20 ; 54 pts

27. Jenga8, GBR290, Andrew Barraclough - 32 -22 ; 54 pts

28. Waterland Monnickendam - She Sails, NED895, Fettje Osinga - 30 -24 ; 54 pts

29. F'in Majic 2, GBR1124, Simon Childs - 28 -28 ; 56 pts

30. Waterjet Precision Cutting, GBR130, Steve Northmore - 20 -37 ; 57 pts

31. oceanrope.com, GBR282, Adam Munday - 27 -31 ; 58 pts

32. Darcey, GBR933, Clive Bush - 21 -38 ; 59 pts

33. Injunction, GBR937, Steve Venables - 31 -32 ; 63 pts

34. Jackal, GBR868, Simon/Kim Spraggs/Ridge - 36 -30 ; 66 pts

35. BlackJax, GBR718, Philip Chandler - 35 -34 ; 69 pts

36. Offbeat, GBR1206, David McLeman - 37 -33 ; 70 pts

37. DSP, GBR800, Doug Struth - 33 -39 ; 72 pts

38. Mjölnir, GBR101, Thor Askeland - 39 -35 ; 74 pts

39. The J Team, GBR738, Richard White - 40 -36 ; 76 pts

40. Jester, GBR259, Nick Clarke - 38 -43 ; 81 pts

41. Alfie, GBR1209, Ossie Stewart - 43 -43 ; 86 pts

42. Petit palace hotels, Esp666, Jesus Pintos - 43 -43 ; 86 pts

The 2017 J/70 European Championship is organised and hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club in association with Key Yachting, exclusive agent for J Boats in the UK and Ireland.

