J/70 European Championships on hold

Hectic day for the PRO, Stuart Childerley, as the Solent was growling with heavy swell and gusts over 30 knots.

After venturing out onto the race course his team took the wise decision to call off the day’s racing.

We caught up with a few of the competitors and Paul Keys, UK importer of J Boats for the last 23 years, in clubhouse.

Stay tuned for what is going to be a busy day on the water tomorrow.

VR Sport Media

7 June 2017 6:22 GMT