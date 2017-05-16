Keelboat
 

McDonald and Nichol are Star Eastern Hemisphere Champions

Andy McDonald and Brad Nichol of the USA triumphed in the Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship at the Club Nautico Versilia, Viareggio, Italy.

Andy McDonald and Brad Nichol USA - Click image for a larger image

The event attracted 70 International Star Class representing 15 countries - Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, and Italy.

McDonald and Nichol sailing their brand new Star, USA 8520 finished tied on 26 points with
the Irish Olympic sailors Peter and Robert O'Leary (IRL 8418).

Third place went to Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA 8515) with 36 points, just one point ahead of world champion Augie Diaz with Arthur Lopes (USA 8509) 37 points.

Click image for a larger image

Fourth were the Swiss pair Jean Pascal Chatagny and Serge Pulfer (SUI 7829) with 41 points and fifth Britain's Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley (GBR 8443).

Six races were completed over the three days in front of the Apuane Alps.

On the final day, the changing weather conditions - rain till late morning and no wind - prevented any further racing.

International Star - Eastern Hemisphere Championship, Final Leaders (69 entries)
Click image for a larger image

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
5 June 2017 6:42 GMT

