McDonald and Nichol are Star Eastern Hemisphere Champions

The event attracted 70 International Star Class representing 15 countries - Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, and Italy.

McDonald and Nichol sailing their brand new Star, USA 8520 finished tied on 26 points with

the Irish Olympic sailors Peter and Robert O'Leary (IRL 8418).

Third place went to Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA 8515) with 36 points, just one point ahead of world champion Augie Diaz with Arthur Lopes (USA 8509) 37 points.

Fourth were the Swiss pair Jean Pascal Chatagny and Serge Pulfer (SUI 7829) with 41 points and fifth Britain's Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley (GBR 8443).

Six races were completed over the three days in front of the Apuane Alps.

On the final day, the changing weather conditions - rain till late morning and no wind - prevented any further racing.

International Star - Eastern Hemisphere Championship, Final Leaders (69 entries)

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 June 2017 6:42 GMT