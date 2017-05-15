Early leaders were Graham and Ben Scroggie of the home club, winning the first race with Chris and Tom Waples taking second.

David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell then won race 2, again with Chris and Tom Waples taking second, and with Mervyn Wright and Howard Shawyer of Datchet Water in third place.

Race 3 was a win for Bob Alexander and Huw Willetts of Parkstone, with Wright and Shawyer second and Chris and Tom Waples in third.

The final race and Chris and Tom Waples clinched overall victory with a race win.

David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell finished second just one point off the leaders, with Graham and Ben Scroggie in third.

Flying 15 Open Meeting at Parkstone YC - Leading positions (25 entries)

1st 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples, Hayling Island SC 2 2 (3.0) 1 8 5 pts

2nd 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell, Parkstone Yacht Club 3 1 2 (26.0 RET) 32 6 pts

3rd 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie, Parkstone Yacht Club 1 4 (5.0) 4 14 9 pts

4th 3904 Mervyn Wright and Howard Shawyer, Datchet Water SC 5 3 (7.0) 2 17 10 pts

5th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown, Parkstone Yacht Club 6 (10.0) 4 3 23 13 pts

6th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy, Parkstone Yacht Club 4 (6.0) 6 5 21 15 pts

7th 3736 Sue Bannister and Peter Bannister, Hayling Island SC 7 8 10 (26.0 DNS) 51 25 pts

8th 3345 David Pipe and Rob Jarratt, Parkstone Yacht Club 8 (11.0) 11 7 37 26 pts

9th 4041 Bill Chard and Ken Comrie, Chew Valley (11.0) 9 8 9 37 26 pts

10th 3916 Martin Lewis and Mike Riley, Parkstone Yacht Club 10 (26.0 RET) 12 6 54 28 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

4 June 2017 22:14 GMT