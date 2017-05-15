Chris and Tom Waples of Hayling Island SC won the Flying 15 Open Meeting at Parkstone Yacht Club.
Early leaders were Graham and Ben Scroggie of the home club, winning the first race with Chris and Tom Waples taking second.
David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell then won race 2, again with Chris and Tom Waples taking second, and with Mervyn Wright and Howard Shawyer of Datchet Water in third place.
Race 3 was a win for Bob Alexander and Huw Willetts of Parkstone, with Wright and Shawyer second and Chris and Tom Waples in third.
The final race and Chris and Tom Waples clinched overall victory with a race win.
David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell finished second just one point off the leaders, with Graham and Ben Scroggie in third.
Flying 15 Open Meeting at Parkstone YC - Leading positions (25 entries)
1st 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples, Hayling Island SC 2 2 (3.0) 1 8 5 pts
2nd 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell, Parkstone Yacht Club 3 1 2 (26.0 RET) 32 6 pts
3rd 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie, Parkstone Yacht Club 1 4 (5.0) 4 14 9 pts
4th 3904 Mervyn Wright and Howard Shawyer, Datchet Water SC 5 3 (7.0) 2 17 10 pts
5th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown, Parkstone Yacht Club 6 (10.0) 4 3 23 13 pts
6th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy, Parkstone Yacht Club 4 (6.0) 6 5 21 15 pts
7th 3736 Sue Bannister and Peter Bannister, Hayling Island SC 7 8 10 (26.0 DNS) 51 25 pts
8th 3345 David Pipe and Rob Jarratt, Parkstone Yacht Club 8 (11.0) 11 7 37 26 pts
9th 4041 Bill Chard and Ken Comrie, Chew Valley (11.0) 9 8 9 37 26 pts
10th 3916 Martin Lewis and Mike Riley, Parkstone Yacht Club 10 (26.0 RET) 12 6 54 28 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
4 June 2017 22:14 GMT