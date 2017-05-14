Melges 32 World League - Final day canned





Congratulations to all the crew members of the team including tactician Lorenzo Bressani, Alberto Bolzan, Carlo Zermini, Javier De La Plaza, Jas Farneti and Alessio Spadoni.

Second overall goes to Fritz Homann from Germany, helming WILMA with Nico Celon as tactician, and third was Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov on TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov as tactician.

In the Corinthian division, another new event winner - Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy. Scarlino Champ Martin Reintjes' CAIPIRINHA settles for second and Kilian Holzapfel on HOMANIT JUNIOR grabs third.

Two events remain for the Melges 32 in 2017 - the European Championship takes place in Sibenik, Croatia on July 20-22, and the World Championship happens approximately one month later in Cala Galera, Italy.

Melges 32 World League, European Division 3rd event - Top 5 positions (16 entries)

1.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE; 2-8-3-5 = 18 pts

2.) Fritz Homann/Nico Celon, WILMA; 8-7-6-1 = 22 18 pts

3.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY; 4-3-13-1 = 22 18 pts

4.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; 7-4-8-4 = 23 18 pts

5.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, GIOGI; 5-1-15-3 = 24 18 pts

