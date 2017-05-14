Keelboat
 

Melges 32 World League - Final day canned

The final scheduled day of racing for the 2017 Melges 32 World League, in Riva Del Garda ended with no further competition leaving Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina's TORPYONE atop the podium.


Congratulations to all the crew members of the team including tactician Lorenzo Bressani, Alberto Bolzan, Carlo Zermini, Javier De La Plaza, Jas Farneti and Alessio Spadoni.

Second overall goes to Fritz Homann from Germany, helming WILMA with Nico Celon as tactician, and third was Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov on TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov as tactician.

In the Corinthian division, another new event winner - Francesco Graziani at the helm of VITAMINA takes home the Riva Del Garda trophy. Scarlino Champ Martin Reintjes' CAIPIRINHA settles for second and Kilian Holzapfel on HOMANIT JUNIOR grabs third.

Two events remain for the Melges 32 in 2017 - the European Championship takes place in Sibenik, Croatia on July 20-22, and the World Championship happens approximately one month later in Cala Galera, Italy.

Melges 32 World League, European Division 3rd event - Top 5 positions (16 entries)

1.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE; 2-8-3-5 = 18 pts
2.) Fritz Homann/Nico Celon, WILMA; 8-7-6-1 = 22 18 pts
3.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY; 4-3-13-1 = 22 18 pts
4.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; 7-4-8-4 = 23 18 pts
5.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, GIOGI; 5-1-15-3 = 24 18 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
4 June 2017 16:27 GMT

Related articles

Melges 32 World League - Final day canned 4 June 2017 16:27
Melges 32 - Onorato leads in Riva Del Garda 3 June 2017 8:25
Flying 15 Open Meeting at Hayling Island - Final Results 28 May 2017 15:36
Vice Admiral's Cup concludes 21 May 2017 22:19
Maidollis and Taki 4 are Winners in Riva 21 May 2017 20:33
Melges 24 - Full action for day 2 on Lake Garda 20 May 2017 15:49
Vice Admiral's Cup - Ben Meakins wins all three races 20 May 2017 8:19
Melges 24 European Series manages one race 20 May 2017 8:00
K6 Master class by Lawrence and Luka Crispin 18 May 2017 14:59
Melges 20 - Onorato takes Scarlino event 16 May 2017 5:49
Lovering and Alvarado are Flying 15 Inland Champions 15 May 2017 7:34
Melges 20 - Onorato takes a 12-point lead 14 May 2017 9:14


Latest






















UK Hosted