Melges 32 - Onorato leads in Riva Del Garda

Click image for a larger image

Throughout the race, Onorato extended progressively on each leg, ensuring no one contested his lead, ultimately grabbing the win.

Immediately behind Onorato however, were several battles which were resolved in a photo finish at the line.

Co-owners Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina with Lorenzo Bressani as tactician on TORPYONE closed the gap to claim second place. Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA with Manuel Weiller as tactician finished third.

In fourth overall is Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov aboard TAVATUY with Evgeny Neugodnikov as tactician, while current leader of the Melges 32 World League ranking, Matteo Balestrero on GIOGI rounds out the top five.

Melges 32 World League - Event 3 after 1 race

1st ITA 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Vincenzo Onorato 1 pts

2nd ITA 487 TORPYONE Edoardo Lupi / Massimo Pessina 2 pts

3rd ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Edoardo Pavesio 3 pts

4th RUS 223 TAVATUY Pavel Kuznetsov 4 pts

5th ITA 172 GIOGI Matteo Balestrero 5 pts

6th NOR 212 PIPPA Lasse Petterson 6 pts

7th MON 181 G-SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 7 pts

8th GER 193 WILMA Fritz Homann 8 pts

9th ITA 194 VITAMINA (Corinthian) Francesco Graziani 9 pts

10th SWE 322 INGA Richard Goransson 10 pts

11th ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian) Martin Reintjes 11 pts

12th ITA 201 VITAMINA AMERIKANA Andrea Lacorte 12 pts

13th GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Christian Schwoerer 13 pts

14th GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR (Corinthian) Kilian Holzapfel 14 pts

15th TUR 159 EKER Ahmet Eker 15 pts

16th GER 225 SJAMBOK (Corinthian) Jens Kühne 16 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

3 June 2017 8:25 GMT