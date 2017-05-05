Flying 15 Open Meeting at Hayling Island - Final Results

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett from Draycote Water SC held the overnight lead and after Sunday's racing was cancelled, due to lack of wind, are the overall winners.

They are just one point clear of Steve Goacher who is tied in second with Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado after 3 races.

Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson of Hayling, won the first race with Sam Maxfield and Paul Childs second and Lovering and Alvarado third.

Davy and Huett then took race 2 ahead of Goacher, with Lovering and Alvarado in third.

The final race went to Goacher with Davy and Huett second and Lovering and Alvarado in third yet again.

Flying 15 - Bulwark Trophy Open Meeting - Final

1st 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett, Draycote Water SC 5 1 2 8 pts

2nd 4021 Steve Goacher and TBA RWYC 6 2 1 9 pts

3rd 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado HISC 3 3 3 9 pts

4th 4016 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson HISC 1 4 6 11 pts

5th 4056 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson HISC 4 6 5 15 pts

6th 3597 Charles Apthorp and David Apthorp HISC 7 8 4 19 pts

7th 3965 Sam Maxfield and Paul Childs HISC 2 7 11 20 pts

8th 4039 Mark Longstaff and Ben Longstaff Grafham 8 5 7 20 pts

9th 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thmopson Draycote Water SC 12 10 9 31 pts

10th 3736 Peter Bannister and Jonathan Clarke HISC 9 15 10 34 pts

11th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet Chew Valley Lake SC 15 14 8 37 pts

12th 4041 Bill Chard and Josh Preater Chew Valley 14 11 12 37 pts

13th 3954 J Hanson and Helen Selden Datchet 11 13 13 37 pts

14th 4046 Richard Drabble and Glyn Morgan Rutland Water SC 16 9 14 39 pts

15th 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Simon Hunt HISC 10 18 18 46 pts

16th 3994 Chris Waples and Adrian Simpson HISC 18 12 16 46 pts

17th 3904 Mervyn Wright and Howard Datchet Water SC 17 17 15 49 pts

18th 3590 David Nicholls and Sarah Smith HISC 13 16 24.0 DNC 53 pts

19th 4027 Michael Clapp and Peter Morris Datchet Water SC 19 19 17 55 pts

20th 4024 Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas Grafham 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 72 pts

20th 7 Mike Partridge and Claire Davis HISC 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 72 pts

20th 3407 Nick Moore and Maxine Oliver Datchet Water SC 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 72 pts

20th 3824 Miles Odell and Andrew Streeter HISC 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 24.0 DNC 72 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 May 2017 21:29 GMT