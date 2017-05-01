Keelboat
 

Maidollis and Taki 4 are Winners in Riva

Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854, finished top of the leaderboard at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series on Lake Garda.

The event was also the Melges 24 Italian Open Nationals hosted at Fraglia della Vela Riva.

Three races were sailed in the last day, two in the morning, under a steady Peler that progressively decreased, and one in the afternoon when the Ora allowed sailing the most exciting race of the regatta.

Maidollis won the regatta with a race to spare and in Luca Perego's team there was Carlo Fracassoli in helm, Enrico Fonda calling the tactics, trimmer Giovanni Ferrari and pitman Stefano Lagi in the crew.

Many changes in the final ranking thanks to the last race, with second place on the podium the American crew of Monsoon USA851 (3-10-1) by Bruce Ayres with Mike Buckley calling tactics, and third the young guys of FGF Sailing Team HUN728 (4-27-3) with Robert Bakoczy on helm.

The Italians aboard Taki 4 took the corinthian title, followed with just a one point of margin by Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 (6-6-8/1-3-1) with Geoff Carveth helming.

Third place goes to the Estonian Tõniste twins aboard Lenny EST790 (12-15-12/4-7-4).

