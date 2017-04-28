Melges 24 - Full action for day 2 on Lake Garda

Claudio Ceradini's Altea ITA722 - Click image for a larger image

Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA-854 was, also in this second day of racing, scored their second win of the series, a second and a sixth. Keeping them top of the leaderboard.

They are chased by another Italian, Claudio Ceradini's Altea ITA-722 (2-4-1) helmed by Andrea Racchelli, also boat of the day.

Just four points now divide Maidollis and Altea, and things may change SUnday when, after the fifth race of the series, the discard of the worst result will be applied.

The Hungarian entry FGF Sailing Team HUN-728 (8-3-2) with Robert Bakoczy helming climbs up to the third place, while Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA-848 (12-13-15), slips down in seventh place from second.

In the Corinthian division, it was a stunning day for Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR-694, with Geoff Carveth on helm, with a fourth and two wins, are fifth overall (13, 9,5,3) and lead the Corinthian division.

Followed by Swiss boat Andele SUI-821 (6-4-4) of Jörg Hotz with a margin of nine points. The Estonian Tõnu Tõniste, helming Lenny EST-790 (8-12-6), completes the provisional Corinthian podium.

G New

20 May 2017 15:49 GMT