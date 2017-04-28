Keelboat
 

Melges 24 - Full action for day 2 on Lake Garda

After a not so generous first day, the Wind Factory is back in action in Riva del Garda for the Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

Claudio Ceradini's Altea ITA722 - Click image for a larger image

Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA-854 was, also in this second day of racing, scored their second win of the series, a second and a sixth. Keeping them top of the leaderboard.

They are chased by another Italian, Claudio Ceradini's Altea ITA-722 (2-4-1) helmed by Andrea Racchelli, also boat of the day.

Just four points now divide Maidollis and Altea, and things may change SUnday when, after the fifth race of the series, the discard of the worst result will be applied.

The Hungarian entry FGF Sailing Team HUN-728 (8-3-2) with Robert Bakoczy helming climbs up to the third place, while Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA-848 (12-13-15), slips down in seventh place from second.

In the Corinthian division, it was a stunning day for Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR-694, with Geoff Carveth on helm, with a fourth and two wins, are fifth overall (13, 9,5,3) and lead the Corinthian division.

Followed by Swiss boat Andele SUI-821 (6-4-4) of Jörg Hotz with a margin of nine points. The Estonian Tõnu Tõniste, helming Lenny EST-790 (8-12-6), completes the provisional Corinthian podium.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
20 May 2017 15:49 GMT

Related articles

Melges 24 - Full action for day 2 on Lake Garda 20 May 2017 15:49
Vice Admiral's Cup - Ben Meakins wins all three races 20 May 2017 8:19
Melges 24 European Series manages one race 20 May 2017 8:00
K6 Master class by Lawrence and Luka Crispin 18 May 2017 14:59
Melges 20 - Onorato takes Scarlino event 16 May 2017 5:49
Lovering and Alvarado are Flying 15 Inland Champions 15 May 2017 7:34
Melges 20 - Onorato takes a 12-point lead 14 May 2017 9:14
Balestrero wins Second Melges 32 World League Victory 9 May 2017 5:40
Melges 32 World League - Kuznetsov leads day 1 5 May 2017 20:18
Team Aqua claim the RC44 Sotogrande Cup 1 May 2017 7:40
RC44 Sotogrande Cup - Sailing in the rain 30 April 2017 8:15
RS Elite Challenge at Antigua Sailing Week 28 April 2017 12:00


Latest






















UK Hosted