Vice Admiral's Cup - Ben Meakins wins all three races

Among the seven fleets competing at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's annual regatta for invited one design and level rating classes, it was Ben Meakins on Polly that ended day one with the best scoreline, winning all three races among the seven Impala 28s.

Meanwhile Martin Dent on Jelvis repeated his World Championship-winning form posting a 1-3-1 to lead the J/111 Class, but by just one point from Cornel Riklin's Jitterbug.

Simon Perry and the crew on Jiraffe did one better to lead the J/109 class with a 2-1-1 scoreline, which Perry reckoned was the best his team had ever managed, albeit coming straight out of a win at Warsash Spring Series.

The fastest boats on the race course today were the Diam 24od trimarans which, as the wind and sea picked up, were hitting 20+ knot speeds, their crews frequently engulfed in balls of spray.

Three different boats won Friday, but the scores show a two horse race with Matthew Muhlenkamp's Diam 24 Charter leading UK importer Paul Wakelin's Fluid Boat Services, Buzz by a single point.

This is also the case in the SB20s where Richard Powell's Marvel leads by one point from David Chapman's Aussie team on Export Roo.

It was former World Champion Jerry Hill on Sportsboatworld.com that claimed the first race, despite sailing a boat only launched yesterday.

Some of the stiffest competition was in the Quarter Ton class where already the favourite, Sam Laidlaw and Aguila, have pulled out a four point lead after scoring 2-3-2.

There were three different winners with William McNeill's Illegal Immigrant claiming the first race and Ian Southworth's Whiskers enjoying the brisk conditions in race three.

These two boats are tied on 11 points with former Coutts Quarter Ton Cup winner Louise Morton's all-female crew on Bullit, winner of the second race.

Racing continues Saturday with some round the cans courses in the western Solent.

James Boyd

20 May 2017 8:19 GMT