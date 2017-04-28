Melges 24 European Series manages one race

Maidollis ITA854 - Click image for a larger image

In the end one exciting race with a Peler wind blowing from the North with an intensity of 10-14 knots.

The first win finally went to Maidollis the Italian entry of Luca Perego, helmed by the 2012 World Champion Carlo Fracassoli. Second was Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team of the USA.

Third place went to Lenny EST790, helmed by the Olympian Tonu Toniste, that was leading the fleet until the first upwind leg.

The Estonian entry in any case secured the first placement in the Corinthian ranking.

Saturday, hoping in more favourable weather conditions, the Race Committee hopes to run three races.

20 May 2017 8:00 GMT