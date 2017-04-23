K6 Master class by Lawrence and Luka Crispin

Click image for a larger image

All six races were sailed – three per session – and Race Officer Simon Fulford set true courses for each start, but with shifts intervening in Race 1 (so shortened to 2 laps) and Race 5 when the conditions went light and fickle.

While the rest of the fleet all had their moments in the lime light or touching the bank which with building tide was fatal.

Of the other boats locals Nick Jones and Keith Ballantine were the most consistent to claim second place on the series but all boats enjoyed close racing throughout.

K6 Aldeburgh YC Open Meeting

1st 159 Crispin, Lawrence and Luka Stone SC 1 1 1 -3 1 1 8 5 pts

2nd 213 Jones, Nick and Keith Ballantine, Aldeburgh YC 3 3 2 2 -6 3 19 13 pts

3rd 211 Sydenham, Simon and Chris Ritchie, Aldeburgh YC -6 4 5 4 3 2 24 18 pts

4th 222 Fulcher, Neil and Oliver Boosy, Stone SC (9.0 DNF) 2 3 1 5 9.0 DNF 29 20 pts

5th 109 Adcroft, John and Steve Dewberry, Aldeburgh YC 2 5 -6 5 4 4 26 20 pts

6th 204 Liddell, Steve and Ian, Aldeburgh YC 4 6 (9.0 DNC) 6 2 9.0 DNF 36 27 pts

7th 198 Cooper, Alex and Dan Hilling, Aldeburgh YC 5 -7 7 7 7 5 38 31 pts

8th 228 Hallas, John and John Chalker, Aldeburgh YC 7 (9.0 DNC) 4 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 47 38 pts

