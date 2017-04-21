Keelboat
 

Melges 20 - Onorato takes Scarlino event

Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr., are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions.

An additional three races were held on the final day with Onorato winning the first heat, ultimately helping seal the deal on his very first major win of the 2017 season.

The big move the day, was by Krzysztov Krempec on Mag Tiny. Tenth overnight, after a a very profitable 2-1-13 performance, Krempec sits on the podium in second place.

Porto Venere overall Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika remains on the podium, but this time in third. Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs had a great event to finish in fourth, followed by Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca in fifth.

Melges 20 - World League racing in Scarlino (32 entries, after 6 races)

1.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino, Jr.; 3-1-2-[9]-8 = 15 pts
2.) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; [33/UFD]-5-1-2-1-13 = 22 pts
3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 2-[15]-3-3-6-9 = 23 pts
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 1-3-20-[33/UFD]-3-2 = 29 pts
5.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 6-7/RDG-7/RDG-6-[10]-6 = 32 pts
6.) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo; 4-12-4-7-[21]-11 = 38 pts
7.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; [18]-7-5-9-4-14 = 39 pts
8.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 14/RDG-2-[25]-11-7-7 = 41 pts
9.) Oleg Evdokimenko, Kotyara; 5-[14]-7-13-13-5 = 43 pts
10.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 9-[22]-12-17-12-1 = 51 pts

Melges 20 - World League leaders after 4 events

1.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 50 pts.
2.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 37 pts.
3.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman = 32 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 31 pts.
5.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 29 pts.

G New
16 May 2017 5:49 GMT

