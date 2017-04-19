Lovering and Alvarado are Flying 15 Inland Champions

The Old & the New - Click image for a larger image

The HISC pair never dropped lower than 4th, their consistency giving them a three point nett lead over locals Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet, in a range of wind conditions.

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett from Draycote Water SC took the third podium place.

David McKee and Mal Hartland sailing the 52 year old classic ranked 759 finished in fifth!

Flying 15 Inland Championship - Chew Valley Lake SC (after 7 races

1st 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC 2 3 1 1 -4 3 4 18 14 pts

2nd 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet CVLSC 4 2 3 -6 1 6 1 23 17 pts

3rd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett Draycote Water 1 1 2 5 -25 10 5 49 24 pts

4th 3973 S Longstaff and J Denwood Bass SC 5 7 -14 3 3 5 7 44 30 pts

5th 759 David McKee and Mal Hartland Dovestone 3 -14 12 11 2 1 2 45 31 pts

6th 4056 Ian Pinnell and Mark Darling Hayling Island SC 7 6 4 2 5 17 -25 66 41 pts

7th 4013 Bowen and Bowen TBA 10 4 5 10 10 -11 6 56 45 pts

8th 3902 Richard Hope and MIke Stenson Draycote 8 11 6 -13 6 9 11 64 51 pts

9th 4043 Julian Clarke and Colin Burns Grafham -16 10 10 7 8 8 8 67 51 pts

10th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy Parkstone YC 6 8 11 14 -25 15 3 82 57 pts

11th 4041 Bill Chard and Ken Comrie CVLSC -14 13 9 4 9 12 12 73 59 pts

12th 3826 Danny PIlgrim and Josh Prater CVLSC 9 9 7 8 15 -19 16 83 64 pts

13th 3429 Andy Bones and L Adams CVLSC 11 15 15 15 -25 2 10 93 68 pts

14th 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson Draycote 15 5 8 9 7 -25 25 94 69 pts

15th 3936 Jeremy Arnold and Angus Wright NSC 12 16 13 12 13 -18 15 99 81 pts

16th 4027 Michael Clapp and Peter Morris Datchet -23 17 19 17 17 7 9 109 86 pts

17th 3835 Alex Timms and Chris Szpojnarowicz CVLSC 20 19 20 -25 11 4 25 124 99 pts

18th 4046 Drabble and Brown TBA 17 -25 17 16 18 13 18 124 99 pts

19th 3820 Russell Abrahams and Jane Yates CVLSC 13 20 -25 25 12 21 13 129 104 pts

20th 3843 MIke Pearce and Sandie Andrews CVLSC 19 18 21 -25 14 20 14 131 106 pts

21st 3796 Rob Pitts and Julie Jackson CVLSC -22 21 18 18 19 16 19 133 111 pts

22nd 3948 John Kelly and A Nother CVLSC 18 22 -25 25 16 14 17 137 112 pts

23rd 3904 Mervyn Wright and George Caspall Datchet Water 21 12 16 -25 25 25 25 149 124 pts

24th 3899 John Nurser and Sarah Benfield CVLSC -25 23 25 25 25 22 25 170 145 pts

