Lovering and Alvarado are Flying 15 Inland Champions

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado from Hayling Island SC are the 2017 Flying 15 Inland Champions.
The HISC pair never dropped lower than 4th, their consistency giving them a three point nett lead over locals Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet, in a range of wind conditions.
Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett from Draycote Water SC took the third podium place.
David McKee and Mal Hartland sailing the 52 year old classic ranked 759 finished in fifth!
Flying 15 Inland Championship - Chew Valley Lake SC (after 7 races
1st 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC 2 3 1 1 -4 3 4 18 14 pts
2nd 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet CVLSC 4 2 3 -6 1 6 1 23 17 pts
3rd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett Draycote Water 1 1 2 5 -25 10 5 49 24 pts
4th 3973 S Longstaff and J Denwood Bass SC 5 7 -14 3 3 5 7 44 30 pts
5th 759 David McKee and Mal Hartland Dovestone 3 -14 12 11 2 1 2 45 31 pts
6th 4056 Ian Pinnell and Mark Darling Hayling Island SC 7 6 4 2 5 17 -25 66 41 pts
7th 4013 Bowen and Bowen TBA 10 4 5 10 10 -11 6 56 45 pts
8th 3902 Richard Hope and MIke Stenson Draycote 8 11 6 -13 6 9 11 64 51 pts
9th 4043 Julian Clarke and Colin Burns Grafham -16 10 10 7 8 8 8 67 51 pts
10th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy Parkstone YC 6 8 11 14 -25 15 3 82 57 pts
11th 4041 Bill Chard and Ken Comrie CVLSC -14 13 9 4 9 12 12 73 59 pts
12th 3826 Danny PIlgrim and Josh Prater CVLSC 9 9 7 8 15 -19 16 83 64 pts
13th 3429 Andy Bones and L Adams CVLSC 11 15 15 15 -25 2 10 93 68 pts
14th 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson Draycote 15 5 8 9 7 -25 25 94 69 pts
15th 3936 Jeremy Arnold and Angus Wright NSC 12 16 13 12 13 -18 15 99 81 pts
16th 4027 Michael Clapp and Peter Morris Datchet -23 17 19 17 17 7 9 109 86 pts
17th 3835 Alex Timms and Chris Szpojnarowicz CVLSC 20 19 20 -25 11 4 25 124 99 pts
18th 4046 Drabble and Brown TBA 17 -25 17 16 18 13 18 124 99 pts
19th 3820 Russell Abrahams and Jane Yates CVLSC 13 20 -25 25 12 21 13 129 104 pts
20th 3843 MIke Pearce and Sandie Andrews CVLSC 19 18 21 -25 14 20 14 131 106 pts
21st 3796 Rob Pitts and Julie Jackson CVLSC -22 21 18 18 19 16 19 133 111 pts
22nd 3948 John Kelly and A Nother CVLSC 18 22 -25 25 16 14 17 137 112 pts
23rd 3904 Mervyn Wright and George Caspall Datchet Water 21 12 16 -25 25 25 25 149 124 pts
24th 3899 John Nurser and Sarah Benfield CVLSC -25 23 25 25 25 22 25 170 145 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
15 May 2017 7:34 GMT