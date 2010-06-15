Keelboat
 

Melges 20 - Onorato takes a 12-point lead

Wins for Rytov, Onorato and Krempec set the stage for competitive showdown on final day of Melges 20 World League racing in Scarlino.

In 10-15 knots of breeze out of the Southwest, current overall Melges 20 World League leader Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs took the day's first win.

He was chased by Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika finishing second. Achille Onorato rounded out the podium positions for third, and proved to be just getting warmed up.

The breeze remained steady for the start of Race Two with Onorato taking the win, tying things up for the event lead.

Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya had a great start to claim second place with Rytov grabbing third, barely hanging on to first overall on countback.

Marco Franchini's Mezzaluna and Krzysztof Krempec's Mag Tiny completed the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.

The final race of the day went to Krempec. Onorato's second place finish helped him secure the overall lead, bringing his total scoreline to an impressive 3-1-2. Prosikhin was third.

Emanuele Savoini's Evinrude leads the Corinthian Division over Marina Kaverzina's Marussia.

Melges 20 - World League racing in Scarlino (32 entries, after 3 races)

1.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino, Jr.; 3-1-2 = 6 pts
2.) Marco Franchini, Mezzaluna; 8-4-6 = 18 pts
3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 2-15-3 = 20 pts
4.) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo; 4-12-4 = 20 pts
5.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 1-3-20 = 24 pts
6.) Oleg Evdokimenko, Kotyara; 5-14-7 = 26 pts
7.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 18-7-5 = 30 pts
8.) Valentin Zavadnikov, Synergy; 15-6-10 = 31 pts
9.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 14-10-14 = 38 pts
10.) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 33/UFD-5-1 = 39 pts

