Balestrero wins Second Melges 32 World League Victory

Matteo Balestrero at the helm of his Giogi Melges 32 with Daniele Cassinari as tactician won the Melges 32 World League, European Division Scarlino event.

It came down to a duel between second runner-up Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy with tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov and Balestrero.

Despite Kuznetsov's early event lead, Balestrero proved to be too strong to conquer in the steady mistral winds of 6-10 knots. Kuznetsov's best effort earned him a 3-6 daily finish to lock in second place.

Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio and tactician Branko Brcin on G-SPOT shared in the success by capturing another bullet in Race Seven - his unsurpassed third win in Scarlino.

This, paired with a moderate eighth place finish in Race Six, Serena di Lapigio moved up from sixth place to finish on the podium in third.

Martin Reintjes at the helm of the very Italian Caipirinha submitted a stunning 2-2 result on the final day, ultimately placing him in the Corinthian top spot.

Taking home the Corinthian second place trophy is Francesco Graziani on Vitamina, followed by early event leader Kilian Holzapfel on Homanit Junior in third.

G New
9 May 2017 5:40 GMT

