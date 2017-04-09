Melges 32 World League - Kuznetsov leads day 1

Click image for a larger image

Kuznetsov's crew, which includes tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov, was undoubtedly THE team to beat today.

Their daily performance resulted in a 1-4-2 scoreline with the breeze swinging between 240 and 260 degrees with about 10 knots of breeze.

This ultimately gave the overall lead, but also immediately set a very precious margin between themselves and the pursuers.

Second overall with a total of 14 points is Fritz Homann's Wilma maintaining all top-five finishes with Nico Celon on tactics.

Current Melges 32 World League leader Matteo Balestrero aboard Giogi with Daniele Cassinari as tactician is in third, confirming him as one of the fastest boats in the fleet.

Rounding out the top five, in fourth and fifth respectively are Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, and Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina on Torpyone.

Melges 32 World League event in Scarlino after 3 races

1 RUS 223 Pavel Kuznetsov 1 4 2 7 pts

2 GER 193 Fritz Homann 5 5 4 14 pts

3 ITA 172 Matteo Balestrero 3 6 6 15 pts

4 ITA 191 Edoardo Pavesio 9 8 3 20 pts

5 ITA 487 Edoardo Lupi / Massimo Pessina 2 10 9 21 pts

6 GER 215 Kilian Holzapfel 12 2 8 22 pts

7 ITA 2121 Vincenzo Onorato 4 11 7 22 pts

8 ITA 201 Andrea Lacorte 6 12 5 23 pts

9 ITA 173 Andrea Ferrari 11 3 12 26 pts

10 ITA 186 Martin Reintjes 8 7 11 26 pts

11 MON 181 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 14 13 1 28 pts

12 ITA 194 Francesco Graziani 13 1 14 28 pts

13 GER 229 Christian Schwoerer 7 9 13 29 pts

14 TUR 159 Ahmet Eker 10 14 10 34 pts

15 DEN 205 Jan Berndt Madsen 15 15 15 45 pts

16 GER 225 Jens Kühne 16 16 16 48 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

5 May 2017 20:18 GMT