FAST40+ Class Spring Regatta

Click image for a larger image

It was an impressive start by the Dutch team but a fifth in the last race of the day, left Hitchhiker tied with Stewart Whitehead's Rebellion, which scored a 2-4-1.

Putting pressure on the first day leader, Rebellion is only behind on countback.

Tony Dickin's Jubilee was in impressive form, scoring three podium finishes to end the day just one point off the lead.

The three races on the first day lasted about an hour each, and the standard in the class shone through with seconds separating the fleet.

Just 1.5 points separate fourth from sixth with Dennis Gehrlein's young German team racing Silver Neo just ahead of the chasing pack.

The racing between Michael Bartholomew's Tokoloshe and Mark Rijkse's 42 South was so close they corrected out to tie in Race Two.

Steve Cowie's team racing Zephyr have had better days and there is no doubt the Scottish team will come out with their sleeves rolled up Sunday.

FAST40+ Spring Regatta at Royal Southern YC

1 NED 8809 Hitchhicker Bas de Voogd 1 1 5 7 pts

2 GBR 8449R Rebellion Stewart Whitehead 2 4 1 7 pts

3 SUI 19 Jubilee Tony Dickin 3 2 3 8 pts

4 GER 6999 Silva Neo Dennis Gehrlein 4 3 6 13 pts

5 GBR 1682R Tokoloshe II Michael Bartholomew 7 5.5 2 14.5 pts

6 GBR 1542R 42 South Mark Rijkse 5 5.5 4 14.5 pts

7 GBR 4242C Zephyr Steve Cowie 6 7 7 20 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

30 April 2017 8:47 GMT