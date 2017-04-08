Keelboat
 

RC44 Sotogrande Cup - Sailing in the rain

Team Aqua may not have won a race Saturday but a consistent performance was enough to launch Chris Bake's team in first place overall.

Team Aqua - Click image for a larger image

There was also a fair amount of drama. Team Aqua was one of the two boats to lose a crewman overboard.

The other being Artemis Racing where tactician Francesco Bruni took an unexpected plunge during the leeward mark rounding of Saturday's first race.

Once again in the headlines was Russian Alexander Novoselov's Katusha which for a second occasion won the opening race of the day.

"Rain and all the possible miserable weather happened today in Sotogrande, but it was very nice to race," mused Novoselov.

Winning race two, their second of the series was John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum.

Kirill Frolov, the new co-helmsman of Bronenosec, won race three – the Russian's first ever RC44 race victory, despite this only being his second ever day on the job.

Frolov's achievement was all the better today since taking over from regular Bronenosec helmsman Vladimir Liubomirov, who had steered for the first race.

Coming from nearby Gibraltar, Bassadone apologied for the conditions of the last 36 hours. "It is not going to rain for probably eight months now! You can't believe how unusual this is."

Click image for a larger image

RC44 Sotogrande Cup after 7 Races

1st Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 22 pts
2nd Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 25 pts
3rd Bronenosec Sailing Team (18) Vladimir Liubomirov & Kirill Frolov 26 pts
4th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 29 pts
5th Katusha (21) Alexander Novoselov 32 pts
6th Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 36 pts
7th Artemis Racing (26) Torbjorn Tornqvist 39 pts
8th Charisma (15) Nico Poons 43 pts

A further three races are scheduled for Sunday, with the start time moved forward to 11:00 CET.

G New
30 April 2017 8:15 GMT

