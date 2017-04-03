RS Elite Challenge at Antigua Sailing Week

Click image for a larger image

The Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge has a full entry list of top competitors for the fifth edition of the invitational regatta off Pigeon Point Beach on Presidente Lay Day, Wednesday 3 May.

The eight skippers for the 2017 Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge are from Antigua & Barbuda, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Poland and Puerto Rico:



Robert Janecki (POL) - European ILC40 champion and round the world racer.

Ossie Stewart (GBR) - Olympic Bronze medallist and Dragon World Champion.



Loz Marriott (GBR) - With over 120,000 nautical miles of professional sailing experience, including a circumnavigation.



Sergio Sagramoso (PUR) - The Puerto Rican yacht owner has decades of experience, winning just about every regatta going in the Caribbean.



Nina Grunow (GER) - German skipper of all-ladies Team KH+P has won the bareboat class at Antigua Sailing Week on several occasions.



Paul 'English' Amon (TRI) - Skipper of Team Dingo at Antigua Sailing Week Paul originally hails from England.



Rhone Kirby (ANU) - Antiguan teenager Rhone Kirby represented Antigua & Barbuda in the Youth Olympic Games.

Bernie Evan-Wong (ANU) - The skipper of TAZ for Antigua Sailing Week.

Racing is done in two preliminary heats of three races each. The two top finishers of each heat go to the final round, which also consists of three races.

All races are approximately 15 to 20 minutes in length keeping them challenging and exciting to watch! Racing starts at 12 noon and the prize giving will be held on the beach at approximately 4 pm.

The top prize is one week's all-inclusive stay for two people in a Deluxe Suite at Nonsuch Bay Resort, Antigua.

2016 winners, Ian Walker's team from Itchenor SC - Click image for a larger image

Previous winning skippers of the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge are:

Dragon Champion, Mark Dicker (GBR), America's Cup winner and Olympic medallist, Peter Holmberg (USVI), Match racing champion, Pietro Corbucci (ITA) and double Olympic silver medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winning skipper, Ian Walker (GBR).



