RC44 Opening day in Sotogrande

Vladimir Prosikhin's RC44 Team Nika managed to bang in four results, none worse than fourth to lead after day 1 in Sotogrande, Spain.

Thursday's four races each had a different winner, but only two teams could claim any consistency.

Team Nika (2,1,4,4) ended the opening day two points clear of Chris Bake's Team Aqua (6,3,1,3) in turn three points ahead of Bronenosec Sailing Team (8,4,2,2).

The light blue Bronenosec was widely considered star performer today as all but three of her crew, including the helmsman are new.

The day kicked off with a big win for Alexander Novoselov's Katusha, a nice continuation on from the team's third place in Malta last autumn. Katusha followed their win with a 6-7-5.

Gibraltar-based Peninsula Petroleum suffered last placed finishes in the second and third races, the former due to a knot in a halyard, the latter thanks to the monster shift.

However their pride was restored when in the final race tactician Vasco Vascotto did read the wind better and led from the top mark and for the rest of the race, finishing with a giant lead, restoring them to fifth on the leaderboard.

28 April 2017 10:48 GMT

