Melges 24 - Victory for Andrea Racchelli in Portoroz

Andrea Racchelli and his team on Altea ITA722 were the overwhelming winners of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Portoroz.

Racchelli started the final day with a fourteen-point lead and confirmed overall victory after winning the first race of the day.

Finishing with a race to spare and increasing the winning margin to twenty points.

With this victory Andrea Racchelli became the double-winner of this regatta in Portoroz.

Second place went to the Danish Bo Boje Pedersen's Upupup DEN837, tied on points with third placed FGF Sailing Team HUN728 with Robert Bakoczy helming.

Looking at the final results, teams from second to seventh place were within eight points and five of them tied - a high level, strong and very even competition.

In the Corinthian fleet the winner was open until the last minutes of the regatta.

After a protest between the two top teams, the current leader, Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 was disqualified from race eight, dropping them to second (5th overall) behind Eelco Blok's Team Kesbeke/SIKA/Gill NED827.

The Corinthian podium was completed by the Estonian Tõnu Tõniste's Lenny EST790.

G New
24 April 2017 7:12 GMT

