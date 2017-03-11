Melges 24 - Racchelli leads after day 2

Click image for a larger image

Andrea Racchelli helming Claudio Ceradini's Altea (ITA722) scored 3-2-1-9 and keeps his overall leading position with a sixteen-point-gap ahead of the second placed Bo Boje Pedersen's Upupup (DEN837).

Three points behind is Akos Csolto's Seven-Five-Nine (HUN759) who managed to keep his third placement, scoring 17-6-9 and the final race win Saturday. In fourth is another Hungarian team, FGF Sailing Team (HUN728) with Robert Bakoczy helming.

Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (GBR-694) with Geoff Carveth helming was steady enough (7-3-1-8) to stay on top position of the Corinthian leader board and in fifth place overall.

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

23 April 2017 8:37 GMT