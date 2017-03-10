Keelboat
 

Melges 24 - Day 1 opens with three perferct races

Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (GBR694) is leading the Corinthian and second in the overall event at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Portoroz.

IMC24CA/ZGN/A CarloniGill Race Team - Click image for a larger image

After three races, Andrea Racchelli helming Claudio Ceradini's boat now, called also Altea (ITA722) leads after day 1, scoring two wins and fourth place.

With a five points margin Altea is leading ahead of Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (GBR694)

With steady performance scoring 3-6-2 today and eleven points in total, the Gill team, with Geoff Carveth helming, ended the day second in overall ranking and is on top of the leader board of the Corinthian fleet.

In third place with fourteen points in total (2-4-8 today) is the experienced Hungarian team of Akos Csolto Seven-Five-Nine (HUN759)

They are tied with a former 470-class Olympian, also Melges 24 Corinthian World and European Champion Tõnu Tõniste from Estonia on Lenny (EST790), being fourth (8-3-3).

Thirty three teams coming from fifteen different countries are competing in Portoroz, Slovenia, where racing started with a perfect day!

What else can you say about the day where all matches: wonderful weather with blue skies and sunshine, nice sea breeze up to 13 knots from South-West and happy Melges 24 sailors enjoying all of it at the first regatta of the European sailing season.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
21 April 2017 21:47 GMT

Related articles

Melges 24 - Day 1 opens with three perferct races 21 April 2017 21:47
RC44 Championship kick-off in Sotogrande 19 April 2017 16:43
Porter wins seventh Melges 24 US National title 10 April 2017 8:07
Prosikhin takes first European Melges 20 event of the season 10 April 2017 7:47
Melges 20 - Vladimir Prosikhin keeps lead 9 April 2017 12:31
Melges 20 - Opening day in Porto Venere 8 April 2017 6:32
Antigua Dragon Yacht Club Challenge - Entries Invited 3 April 2017 16:08
Balestrero Wins Melges 32 World League Event 3 April 2017 8:37
Melges 32 - As you were 1 April 2017 16:43
Mendelblatt and Liljedahl win Bacardi Cup 2017 11 March 2017 20:50
Top four teams battle for 90th Star Bacardi Cup 11 March 2017 9:37
Star Bacardi Cup - New leaders on Day 4 10 March 2017 9:34


Latest






















UK Hosted