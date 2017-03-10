Melges 24 - Day 1 opens with three perferct races

Gill Race Team - Click image for a larger image

After three races, Andrea Racchelli helming Claudio Ceradini's boat now, called also Altea (ITA722) leads after day 1, scoring two wins and fourth place.

With a five points margin Altea is leading ahead of Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (GBR694)

With steady performance scoring 3-6-2 today and eleven points in total, the Gill team, with Geoff Carveth helming, ended the day second in overall ranking and is on top of the leader board of the Corinthian fleet.

In third place with fourteen points in total (2-4-8 today) is the experienced Hungarian team of Akos Csolto Seven-Five-Nine (HUN759)

They are tied with a former 470-class Olympian, also Melges 24 Corinthian World and European Champion Tõnu Tõniste from Estonia on Lenny (EST790), being fourth (8-3-3).

Thirty three teams coming from fifteen different countries are competing in Portoroz, Slovenia, where racing started with a perfect day!

What else can you say about the day where all matches: wonderful weather with blue skies and sunshine, nice sea breeze up to 13 knots from South-West and happy Melges 24 sailors enjoying all of it at the first regatta of the European sailing season.

G New

21 April 2017 21:47 GMT