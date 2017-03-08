Porter wins seventh Melges 24 US National title

Click image for a larger image

After the final day's racing was cancelled at Charleston, South Carolina, Porter with tactician Andy Burdick, his son R.J. Porter and fellow 2013 World Champion crew member Matt Woodworth, was US Champion again.

In second overall, was John Brown's Blind Squirrel (USA-547), which is quite a stellar achievement as he has been in the fleet for less than two years. Completing the overall podium was Kevin Welch's Mikey (USA-838).

Corinthian winners were KC Shannon on Shaka (USA-801) sailing with Mike Miller, Doug Nickel and Tom Sawchuck sailed as crew.

Brent McKenzie's Ex-Kahn (USA-575), who led the fleet on Friday finished the event in second place, followed by Britain's Stuart Simpson on Team Barbarians (GBR-691) in third.

Melges 24 US National Championship - Final

1 USA 849 Full Throttle Brian Porter 6 pts

2 USA 547 Blind Squirrel John Brown 16 pts

3 USA 838 MiKEY Kevin Welch 21 pts

4 USA 851 Monsoon Bruce Ayres 22 pts

5 USA 825 Warcanoe Michael Goldfarb 28 pts

6 USA 515 Jigs in Space Peter Duncan 30 pts

7 USA 747 SlingSHOT Wes Whitmyer Jr 32 pts

8 USA 848 Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team Travis Weisleder 39 pts

9 USA 801 Shaka (Corinthian) KC Shannon 51 pts

10 USA 575 EX-KAHN (Corinthian) Brent McKenzie 52 pts

11 GBR 691 Team Barbarians (Corinthian) Stuart Simpson 56 pts

12 USA 526 3 1/2 men Steve Suddath 57 pts

13 USA 121 Le Coq Thomas Roop 66 pts

14 USA 9 FNG/Eelsnot (Corinthian) Zane Yoder 68 pts

15 USA 736 Wild Goose (Corinthian) Frank Davenport 70 pts

16 USA 491 Old School (Corinthian) Jay Greenfield 70 pts

17 USA 201 JACK Mormon Coffee Mossman/ Hutchinson 70 pts

18 USA 805 Decorum (Corinthian) Hunter Ratliff 71 pts

19 USA 587 OBSESSION Gary Schwarting 75 pts

20 USA 687 Firewater (Corinthian) George Haynie 77 pts

21 USA 419 Apex Kent Picknell 90 pts

22 USA 738 Dark Energy (Corinthian) Laura Grondin 91 pts

23 USA 34 Bad Idea Scot Zimmerman 96 pts

24 USA 77 Bones (Corinthian) Robert Harf 99 pts

10 April 2017 8:07 GMT