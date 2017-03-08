Prosikhin takes first European Melges 20 event of the season

Vladimir Prosikhin crushed the competition with an overwhelming 16-point advantage to win the first European Melges 20 event of the season.
After two final races on Sunday, Vladimir Prosikhin aboard Nika, with tactician Michele Ivaldi and crew Giorgio Tortarolo was crowned Melges 20 World League, European Division Porto Venere Champion.
Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 moved up a notch after cashing in a productive 7-1 scoreline placing him in overall second place. Alexander Novoselov's Victor completed the podium line-up in third.
In the Corinthian division Emanuele Savoini sailing Evinrude and his team that also included Elonora Colucci, Marco Giannini and Enizio Savoini stole the lead from Marina Kaverzina sailing Marussia.
Johannes Lind-Widestam at the helm of Intermezzo rounded out the top three.
Melges 20 - World League European Division - Final poeitions
1. NIKA, RUS261, Vladimir Prosikhin - 6 -1 -1 -6 -1 -1 -[26] ; 16 pts
2. CARS 167, AUS167, Rodney Jones - [13] -2 -7 -12 -3 -7 -1 ; 32 pts
3. VICTOR, RUS275, Alexander Novoselov - 9 -10 -[15] -4 -2 -4 -10 ; 39 pts
4. COIMMVEST, MON081, Corrado Agusta - 3 -12 -4 -[26] -9 -12 -2 ; 42 pts
5. MASCALZONE LATINO JR, ITA23, Achille Onorato - 1 -4 -5 -11 -6 -19 -[23] ; 46 pts
6. RUSSIAN BOGATYRS, RUS296, Igor Rytov - 7 -7 -[22] -16 -7 -8 -5 ; 50 pts
7. TNT, RSA219, Tina Plattner Tony Norris - 2 -16 -10 -[21] -5 -11 -7 ; 51 pts
8. ASANTE SANA, ITA106, Claudio Dutto - 26 -6 -6 -9 -[28] -3 -6 ; 56 pts
9. MAG TINY, POL264, Krzysztof Krempec - 5 -13 -8 -7 -17 -6 -[18] ; 56 pts
10. PIROGOVO, RUS2, Sergey Kuznetsov - [24] -15 -3 -13 -19 -5 -3 ; 58 pts
11. CAMAY, ITA149, Lauro Bonora - 12 -8 -2 -17 -12 -[26] -9 ; 60 pts
12. MAOLCA, ITA270, Manfredi Vianini Tolomei - 11 -5 -12 -10 -10 -13 -[22] ; 61 pts
13. LEVIATHAN, RUS289, Vadim Yakhinson - 4 -11 -9 -[22] -15 -10 -17 ; 66 pts
14. MEZZALUNA, ITA192, Marco Franchini - 8 -9 -26 -3 -13 -[28] -8 ; 67 pts
15. RAYA, MON301, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli - 10 -3 -[17] -14 -14 -16 -13 ; 70 pts
16. GONE SQUATCHIN, ITA104, Pietro Loro Piana - 15 -[29] -24 -8 -4 -17 -19 ; 87 pts
17. ELF , RUS185, Sergey Sobolev - 16 -14 -19 -23 -[26] -2 -21 ; 95 pts
18. ARCORA, USA401, Kalomeni Orel - 22 -22 -16 -18 -8 -9 -[27] ; 95 pts
19. SYNERGY GT, MON713, Valentin Zavadnikov - 19 -26 -[28] -5 -21 -18 -12 ; 101 pts
20. 4 SALE, ITA183, Manlio Carlo Soldani - 21 -[28] -13 -2 -25 -27 -15 ; 103 pts
21. ALEX TEAM, RUS137, Alexander Mikhaylik - [25] -24 -23 -19 -18 -20 -11 ; 115 pts
22. STARTELEKOM, POL208, Waldemar Salata - 27 -18 -14 -[29] -20 -21 -16 ; 116 pts
23. VANITE, ITA152, Mario Aquila - 23 -21 -25 -15 -[30] -14 -20 ; 118 pts
24. EVINRUDE, ITA206, Emanuele Savoini - [33] -19 -27 -1 -11 -33 -28 ; 119 pts
25. G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA, ITA181, Luigi Giannattasio - 20 -[27] -18 -24 -22 -15 -24 ; 123 pts
26. CONTIOUS, JPN277, Norikatsu Aizawa - 18 -17 -[30] -27 -23 -29 -14 ; 128 pts
27. no name, RUS184, Pavel Grachev - 17 -23 -11 -25 -[31] -24 -29 ; 129 pts
28. MARUSSIA, RUS156, Marina Kaverzina - 14 -20 -29 -[32] -16 -25 -25 ; 129 pts
29. INTERMEZZO, SWE202, Johannes Lind-Widestam - [33] -33 -33 -20 -24 -22 -4 ; 136 pts
30. MOJITO , GER161, Florian Rixner - 28 -[33] -20 -28 -27 -23 -30 ; 156 pts
31. ERIX 2, ITA10, Andrea Onnis - 29 -25 -21 -30 -29 -30 -[31] ; 164 pts
32. ERIX 1, ITA109, Federico Terenzani - 30 -30 -31 -31 -[32] -31 -32 ; 185 pts
10 April 2017 7:47 GMT