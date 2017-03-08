Prosikhin takes first European Melges 20 event of the season

Click image for a larger image

After two final races on Sunday, Vladimir Prosikhin aboard Nika, with tactician Michele Ivaldi and crew Giorgio Tortarolo was crowned Melges 20 World League, European Division Porto Venere Champion.

Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 moved up a notch after cashing in a productive 7-1 scoreline placing him in overall second place. Alexander Novoselov's Victor completed the podium line-up in third.

In the Corinthian division Emanuele Savoini sailing Evinrude and his team that also included Elonora Colucci, Marco Giannini and Enizio Savoini stole the lead from Marina Kaverzina sailing Marussia.

Johannes Lind-Widestam at the helm of Intermezzo rounded out the top three.

Melges 20 - World League European Division - Final poeitions

1. NIKA, RUS261, Vladimir Prosikhin - 6 -1 -1 -6 -1 -1 -[26] ; 16 pts

2. CARS 167, AUS167, Rodney Jones - [13] -2 -7 -12 -3 -7 -1 ; 32 pts

3. VICTOR, RUS275, Alexander Novoselov - 9 -10 -[15] -4 -2 -4 -10 ; 39 pts

4. COIMMVEST, MON081, Corrado Agusta - 3 -12 -4 -[26] -9 -12 -2 ; 42 pts

5. MASCALZONE LATINO JR, ITA23, Achille Onorato - 1 -4 -5 -11 -6 -19 -[23] ; 46 pts

6. RUSSIAN BOGATYRS, RUS296, Igor Rytov - 7 -7 -[22] -16 -7 -8 -5 ; 50 pts

7. TNT, RSA219, Tina Plattner Tony Norris - 2 -16 -10 -[21] -5 -11 -7 ; 51 pts

8. ASANTE SANA, ITA106, Claudio Dutto - 26 -6 -6 -9 -[28] -3 -6 ; 56 pts

9. MAG TINY, POL264, Krzysztof Krempec - 5 -13 -8 -7 -17 -6 -[18] ; 56 pts

10. PIROGOVO, RUS2, Sergey Kuznetsov - [24] -15 -3 -13 -19 -5 -3 ; 58 pts

11. CAMAY, ITA149, Lauro Bonora - 12 -8 -2 -17 -12 -[26] -9 ; 60 pts

12. MAOLCA, ITA270, Manfredi Vianini Tolomei - 11 -5 -12 -10 -10 -13 -[22] ; 61 pts

13. LEVIATHAN, RUS289, Vadim Yakhinson - 4 -11 -9 -[22] -15 -10 -17 ; 66 pts

14. MEZZALUNA, ITA192, Marco Franchini - 8 -9 -26 -3 -13 -[28] -8 ; 67 pts

15. RAYA, MON301, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli - 10 -3 -[17] -14 -14 -16 -13 ; 70 pts

16. GONE SQUATCHIN, ITA104, Pietro Loro Piana - 15 -[29] -24 -8 -4 -17 -19 ; 87 pts

17. ELF , RUS185, Sergey Sobolev - 16 -14 -19 -23 -[26] -2 -21 ; 95 pts

18. ARCORA, USA401, Kalomeni Orel - 22 -22 -16 -18 -8 -9 -[27] ; 95 pts

19. SYNERGY GT, MON713, Valentin Zavadnikov - 19 -26 -[28] -5 -21 -18 -12 ; 101 pts

20. 4 SALE, ITA183, Manlio Carlo Soldani - 21 -[28] -13 -2 -25 -27 -15 ; 103 pts

21. ALEX TEAM, RUS137, Alexander Mikhaylik - [25] -24 -23 -19 -18 -20 -11 ; 115 pts

22. STARTELEKOM, POL208, Waldemar Salata - 27 -18 -14 -[29] -20 -21 -16 ; 116 pts

23. VANITE, ITA152, Mario Aquila - 23 -21 -25 -15 -[30] -14 -20 ; 118 pts

24. EVINRUDE, ITA206, Emanuele Savoini - [33] -19 -27 -1 -11 -33 -28 ; 119 pts

25. G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA, ITA181, Luigi Giannattasio - 20 -[27] -18 -24 -22 -15 -24 ; 123 pts

26. CONTIOUS, JPN277, Norikatsu Aizawa - 18 -17 -[30] -27 -23 -29 -14 ; 128 pts

27. no name, RUS184, Pavel Grachev - 17 -23 -11 -25 -[31] -24 -29 ; 129 pts

28. MARUSSIA, RUS156, Marina Kaverzina - 14 -20 -29 -[32] -16 -25 -25 ; 129 pts

29. INTERMEZZO, SWE202, Johannes Lind-Widestam - [33] -33 -33 -20 -24 -22 -4 ; 136 pts

30. MOJITO , GER161, Florian Rixner - 28 -[33] -20 -28 -27 -23 -30 ; 156 pts

31. ERIX 2, ITA10, Andrea Onnis - 29 -25 -21 -30 -29 -30 -[31] ; 164 pts

32. ERIX 1, ITA109, Federico Terenzani - 30 -30 -31 -31 -[32] -31 -32 ; 185 pts



G New

10 April 2017 7:47 GMT