Melges 20 - Vladimir Prosikhin keeps lead

Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika keeps control of the lead at the Melges 20 World League, European Division, Porto Venere.

Prosikhin has a 12 point advantage over second place Achille Onorato on Mascalzone Latino, Jr., and a 19 point lead over Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167.

Racing continued with two more races. Emanuele Savoini on Evinrude took the big win in Race Four, with Manilo Carlo Soldani on 4-Sale finishing second, and Marco Franchini on Mezzaluna in third.

Alexander Novoselov's Victor was fourth, and Valentin Zavadnikov on Synergy GT rounded out the top five.

The final race of the day went to overall leader Prosikhin to further secure his lead of the first Melges 20 World League event in Europe.

Novoselov celebrated a great day with another top five finish to take second, followed by Jones.

Peitro Loro Piana aboard Gone Squatchin, and the South African entry of Tina Plattner and Tony Norris on TNT was fourth and fifth respectively.

Melges 20 - World League European Division - Leaders after 5 races

1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1-6-1 = 15 pts
2.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5-11-6 = 27 pts
3.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 13-2-7-12-3 = 37 pts
4.) Alexander Novoselov, Victor; 9-10-15-4-2 = 40 pts
5.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 11-5-12-10-10 = 48 pts
6.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8-7-17 = 50 pts pts
7.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 12-8-2-17-12 = 54 pts pts
8.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10-21-5 = 54 pts
9.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4-26-9 = 54 pts
10.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 10-3-17-14-14 = 58 pts

