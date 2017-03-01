Keelboat
 

Antigua Dragon Yacht Club Challenge - Entries Invited

Harmony Hall YC will host the 4th Antigua Dragon Yacht Club Challenge 8 & 9 May.

Harmony Hall YC With the support of the Antigua YC Marina, The Inn at English Harbour and Antigua Pro Racing, will run nine races scheduled to take place over two days in fantastic Caribbean conditions on identical Petticrow Dragons.

The event will consist of up to fourteen teams, each representing a different yacht club from around the world, and sailing in a friendly competition to determine the overall champion.

The winning yacht club will then earn itself the paid entry and accommodation at the Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort to defend its title the following year.

The schedule will consist of both inshore and offshore short course racing on the south coast of Antigua.

All boats, race day lunches and official functions will be offered by the hosts as part of the entry fee.

The Antigua Yacht Club Marina will offer special rates for the accommodation of participating teams.

For more information or to register your interest: anjulie@aycmresort.com

G New
3 April 2017 16:08 GMT

