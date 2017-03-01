Balestrero Wins Melges 32 World League Event

The crew of Giogi included tactician Paolo Cian and crew members Andrea Casale, Andrea Felci, Elio Borio, Cristiano Giannetti, Alessandro Siviero and Leone Taddei.

Finishing respectively in second and third was Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana and Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-Spot.

Additional congratulations go out to the very first Melges 32 World League Porto Venere Corinthian Champion Kilian Holzapfel from Germany aboard Homanit Junior.

The Corinthian podium was completed with Martin Reintjes on Caipirinha in second, followed by third place finisher Francesco Graziani on Vitamina.

Melges 32 - World League Event

1st ITA 172 GIOGI Matteo Balestrero 10 pts

2nd ITA 201 VITAMINA AMERIKANA Andrea Lacorte 15 pts

3rd MON 181 G -SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 15 pts

4th ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Edoardo Pavesio 19 pts

5th NOR 212 PIPPA Lasse Petterson / Claudia Rossi 21 pts

6th GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR (Corinthian) Kilian Holzapfel 22 pts

7th ITA 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Vincenzo Onorato 23 pts

8th GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Christian Schwoerer 24 pts

9th ITA 487 TORPYONE Edoardo Lupi 25 pts

10th RUS 223 TAVATUY Pavel Kuznetsov 25 pts

11th GER 193 WILMA Fritz Homann 29 pts

12th ITA 173 SPIRIT OF NERINA Andrea Ferrari 31 pts

13th TUR 159 EKER Ahmet Eker 31 pts

14th ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian) Martin Reintjes 34 pts

15th ITA 194 VITAMINA (Corinthian) Francesco Graziani 42 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

3 April 2017 8:37 GMT