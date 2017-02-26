Mendelblatt and Liljedahl win Bacardi Cup 2017

Mark Mendelblatt and Magnus Liljedahl (USA) are the winners of the Bacardi Cup 2017
Click image for a larger image
The 90th edition for the prestigious trophy ended in Biscayne Bay with a general recall at 12:58, leaving no time for the Race Committee to start another racing sequence, before the cut-off time.
Second place went to the French duo, Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot, who now lead the SSL Ranking, for both Skipper and Crew.
George Szabo (USA) and Edoardo Natucci (ITA) are third for the Bacardi Cup, earning valuable points towards the SSL Finals 2017.
Star Bacardi Cup -Final Leaders after 5 races (1 discard)
1st USA 8481 Mark Mendelblatt / Magnus Liljedahl 2 15 1 5 5 13 pts
2nd FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis PONSOT 1 10 3 8 3 15 pts
3rd USA 8320 George Szabo / EDUARDO NATUCCI 72/DNF 1 11 2 4 18 pts
4th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 6 6 7 1 8 20 pts
5th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 11 3 6 3 72/BFD 23 pts
6th USA 8230 Charlie Buckingham / Austin Sperry 10 12 2 72/BFD 1 25 pts
7th USA 8490 John MacCausland / Roger Cheer 16 72/BFD 4 6 2 28 pts
8th USA 8177 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 3 13 5 10 15 31 pts
9th USA 8323 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 4 25 18 7 7 36 pts
10th USA 8401 Luke Lawrence / Ian Coleman 15 11 16 4 11 41 pts
11th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 7 72/BFD 13 12 10 42 pts
12th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Sergio Lambertenghi 8 9 15 17 16 48 pts
13th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 12 4 19 16 34 51 pts
14th CRO 8360 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 20 2 22 31 12 56 pts
15th ARG 8498 Alberto Zanetti / MARK STRABE 9 8 28 22 17 56 pts
16th CAN 8445 Brian Cramer / Matt Johnston 25 7 14 32 28 74 pts
17th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / FRITH J. F KLEEN 5 22 9 72/BFD 39 75 pts
18th USA 8389 Tomas Hornos / Stuart MacIntosh 14 14 35 43 14 77 pts
19th USA 8250 Andrew Macdonald / John von Schwarz 34 26 8 11 72/BFD 79 pts
20th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss. 13 29 21 18 27 79 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook
G New
11 March 2017 20:50 GMT