Top four teams battle for 90th Star Bacardi Cup

With a consistent 8 knots wind, the 70+ fleet eventually started under a black flag that removed World Champion and third placed Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada USA.

At the weather mark Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise USA rounded first followed by Peter Vessella and Phil Trinter USA.

But by the second gate for the second upwind leg John MacCausland and Roger Cheer USA had the lead.

With a drag race to the finish line Charlie Buckingham and Austin Sperry USA took the gun followed by MacCausland and Cheer with Rohart and Ponsot recovering to take third, up from the mid 20’s earlier.

“Our boat was perfectly set-up today, clean lines and we kept boat moving nicely.” Said Buckingham. “We pointed well, we were just fast!” added Sperry.

Overall standings: Mendelblatt/Liljedah are leading with 13 points followed by Rohart/Ponsot with 15, Szabo/Natucci with 18 and Grael/Goncalves 20 points.

Star Bacardi Cup - Leaders after 5 races (1 discard)

1st USA 8481 Mark Mendelblatt / Magnus Liljedahl 2 15 1 5 5 13 pts

2nd FRA 8237M Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis PONSOT 1 10 3 8 3 15 pts

3rd USA 8320 George Szabo / EDUARDO NATUCCI 72/DNF 1 11 2 4 18 pts

4th BRA 8474 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 6 6 7 1 8 20 pts

5th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 11 3 6 3 72/BFD 23 pts

6th USA 8230 Charlie Buckingham / Austin Sperry 10 12 2 72/BFD 1 25 pts

7th USA 8490 John MacCausland / Roger Cheer 16 72/BFD 4 6 2 28 pts

8th USA 8177 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 3 13 5 10 15 31 pts

9th USA 8323 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 4 25 18 7 7 36 pts

10th USA 8401 Luke Lawrence / Ian Coleman 15 11 16 4 11 41 pts

11th USA 8522 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 7 72/BFD 13 12 10 42 pts

12th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Sergio Lambertenghi 8 9 15 17 16 48 pts

13th USA 8000 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 12 4 19 16 34 51 pts

14th CRO 8360 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 20 2 22 31 12 56 pts

15th ARG 8498 Alberto Zanetti / MARK STRABE 9 8 28 22 17 56 pts

16th CAN 8445 Brian Cramer / Matt Johnston 25 7 14 32 28 74 pts

17th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / FRITH J. F KLEEN 5 22 9 72/BFD 39 75 pts

18th USA 8389 Tomas Hornos / Stuart MacIntosh 14 14 35 43 14 77 pts

19th USA 8250 Andrew Macdonald / John von Schwarz 34 26 8 11 72/BFD 79 pts

20th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss. 13 29 21 18 27 79 pts

11 March 2017 9:37 GMT