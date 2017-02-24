Keelboat
 

Star Bacardi Cup - New leaders on Day 4

'Light but fair' was the verdict of Lars Grael after, with crew Samuel Goncalves, he won race 4 of the Star Bacardi Cup Regatta.

Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves BRA -Click image for a larger image

After three general recalls following a two hours holding pattern, Grael/Goncalves (BRA) rounded the top mark first.

They were followed by George Szabo and Edoardo Natucci USA, with overall leaders Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot of France in seventh.

With two legs to go it was a phenomenal battle for first between Grael/Goncalves and Szabo/Natucci with Augie Diaz and Bruno Pradain USA in third and Rohart/Ponsot in sixth.

On the final upwind leg the Brazilian team protected their lead by keeping boat speed, while Szabo/Natucci tried to catch-up trying different strategies, but it wasn’t enough.

Finishing third was Diaz/Prada, with Rohart/Ponsot in eighth.

Overall Mark Mandelblatt and Magnus Liljedahl USA take the lead by by four points from Rohart and Ponsot who are tied on 12 points with Diaz and Prada.

Full results here

G New
10 March 2017 8:50 GMT

