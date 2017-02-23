Star Bacardi Cup - Rohart and Ponsot take the pressure

Click image for a larger image

Two races were sailed Wednesday, with George Szabo and Edoardo Natucci USA, taking the first ahead of Marin Misura and Tonco Barac CRO, with Augie Diaz and Bruno Pradain USA third.

Tuesday's winners Rohart/Ponsot finished in 10th, a solid result that allowed them to go to the third race leading the overall scoreboard.

The second race of the day featured an exciting three way race to the finish line on this “Big Wednesday”.

The USA's Mark Mendelblatt and Magnus Liljedal managed to finish first, with second place for the young USA crew of Charlie Buckingham and Austin Sperry, and in third the Rohart and Ponsot.

Rohart and Ponsot (1,10,3) had another great day on Biscayne Bay to maintain the top of the overall leaderboard, four points ahead of Mendelblatt/Liljedahl (2,15,1) and Lars Grael/Samuel Goncalves (BRA) (6,6,7) after three races.

Wednesday was the last day the Stars will be alone on the bay, from Thursday the other classes - the J/70, Viper 640, VX One, VX Evo, Flying Tiger and A-Cat classes will begin racing in the 8th BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG.

Star Bacardi Cup - After 3 races (71 entries)

1st FRA XAVIER ROHART / PIERRE-ALEXIS PONSOT 1 10 3 14 pts

2nd USA MARK MENDELBLATT / MAGNUS LILJEDAHL 2 15 1 18 pts

3rd BRA LARS GRAEL / SAMUEL GONÇALVES 6 6 7 19 pts

4th USA AUGIE DIAZ / BRUNO PRADA 11 3 6 20 pts

5th NOR EIVIND MELLEBY / JOSHUA REVKIN 3 13 5 21 pts

6th USA CHARLIE BUCKINGHAM / AUSTIN SPERRY 10 12 2 24 pts

7th GER HUBERT MERKELBACH / SERGIO LAMBERTENGH 8 9 15 32 pts

8th UKR ARTHUR ANOSOV / DAVE CAESARCANADA 12 4 19 35 pts

9th USA JACK JENNINGS / FRITHJOF KLEENGERMANY 5 22 9 36 pts

10th USA LUKE LAWRENCE / IAN COLEMAN 15 11 16 42 pts

GBR

48th GBR Terry Line and Larry Scott

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



G New

9 March 2017 6:07 GMT