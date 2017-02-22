Star Bacardi Cup - Rohart and Ponsot take 1st race

Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA - Click image for a larger image

The French team of Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot took victory after a final leg match race with Mark Mendelblatt and Magnus Liljedal of the USA.

In third place were the Norwegian pair, Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin.

The top two boats at the first leg mark were Vessella/Trinter (USA) followed by Mendelblatt/Liljedal (USA) with Rohart/Ponsot (FRA).

The French pair had a great downwind leg and rounded the third mark in first, while Mendelblatt/Liljedal kept fighting for their lead along with Vessella/Trinter (USA).

On the second top mark rounding the French duo rounded first in front of Mendelblatt/Liljedal team confirming their strengths on gorgeous Biscayne Bay conditions.

With a jibe just before the mark leading to the last upwind leg, Rohart/Ponsot round first followed by Mendelblatt/Liljedal and Doyle/Infelise (USA).

With no apparent stress on board and the sun peaking out, the fleet moves toward the finish line with Rohart/Ponsot finishing on top.

Rohart, SSL President. “We won this race on the first downwind leg which was great and we’ve been practicing a lot in Nassau."

"On the last leg and towards the end we engaged in an old style match race, but as they (Mendelblatt/Liljedal) were getting closer we stopped and focused on the finish line.” Concluded Rohart.

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook





G New

8 March 2017 7:50 GMT