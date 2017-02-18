Keelboat
 

Edinburgh Cup returns to its roots

The first Dragon class Edinburgh Cup was hosted by the Island Sailing Club in 1949. In 2017 the Edinburgh Cup will return to the Island Sailing Club once more, the fifth time the club has hosted the event.

The Edinburgh Cup, which was presented to the class in 1949 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and is awarded annually to the winner of the International Dragon British Open Championship.

More than 40 teams from at least 13 nations will compete from 8 to 14 July in a twin regatta event, opening with the Dragon South Coast Championship from 8 to 10 July, and culminating in the Edinburgh Cup from 11 to 14 July.

The entry list is expected to include not only the UK's top crews, but teams from Antigua, Italy, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and as far afield as Finland, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Ireland, Turkey, Denmark, Germany, Japan and Australia.

The Notices of Race and Online Entry for the British Dragon South Coast Championship and Edinburgh Cup are now available at www.edinburghcup.org

G New
3 March 2017 10:24 GMT

