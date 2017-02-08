Protest decides 21st Flying 15 World Championship title

Goacher and Harper GBR - Click image for a larger image

A collision from a luffing incident on the downwind leg ended up with a red flag on each of the lead boats along with a small hole in the Jerwood’s boat.

The Jerwood’s rounded the gate in the top 10 but Goacher and Harper had dropped places to the mid 20’s, having done turns.

After a lengthy hearing Nick and Janet Jerwood were disqualified from the final race handing the title to the British team of Steve Goacher and Tim Harper.

Steve Goacher was a very happy man winning his 4th world title nearly 20 years after his last win in 1999. It was a first world title for Tim his crew of the last two years.

He claimed it was one of the tougher championships he had raced in 25 years or more of Flying Fifteen sailing.

The final race was a win for Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (GBR) ahead of Greg Wells & Richard Rigg (GBR), with David Yu & Chris Nelson (AUS) in third.

By finishing the last race in 6th, the kiwis Murray Gilbert and Jonathan Burgess rose to 3rd on the overall podium overtaking Hayden Percy & Scott Pedersen as first kiwis.

Percy and Pedersen however have the honour of being first Silver boat with an impressive 6th place overall in the Open rankings.

First Classic division boat was Nicholas Heath and Philippa Noon from the UK.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship - Final leaders (57 entries)

Full Final Day Results Here

G New

3 March 2017 7:52 GMT