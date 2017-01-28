Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper lead into final day

Leaders Race 6 - Click image for a larger image

The race was dominated by three former champions.

Goacher and Harper leading and covering the Australians Nick and Janet Jerwood, with Charles Apthorp and Alan Green tracking them for any errors.

But Goacher was in his element and never let the Jerwoods break away, eventually crossing the line for his third win of the championship.

The Jerwoods took second and Apthorp and Green third ahead of a big cluster of boats.

Greg Wells and Richard Rigg GBR were back to their best with a fourth and the Kiwi pair Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen brought their 28 year old fifteen home in fifth.

Overall Goacher and Harper lead by five points from the Jerwoods, with Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS in third (16 points back) and Percy and Pedersen NZL fourth.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 6 (57 entries)

