Keelboat
 

Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper lead into final day

Britain's Steve Goacher and Tim Harper won the penultimate race of the Flying 15 World Championships to set-up a classic final race decider.

Leaders Race 6 - Click image for a larger image

The race was dominated by three former champions.

Goacher and Harper leading and covering the Australians Nick and Janet Jerwood, with Charles Apthorp and Alan Green tracking them for any errors.

But Goacher was in his element and never let the Jerwoods break away, eventually crossing the line for his third win of the championship.

The Jerwoods took second and Apthorp and Green third ahead of a big cluster of boats.

Greg Wells and Richard Rigg GBR were back to their best with a fourth and the Kiwi pair Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen brought their 28 year old fifteen home in fifth.

Overall Goacher and Harper lead by five points from the Jerwoods, with Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS in third (16 points back) and Percy and Pedersen NZL fourth.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 6 (57 entries)

Click image for a larger image

Full Day 5 Results Here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 March 2017 6:10 GMT

Related articles

Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper lead into final day 2 March 2017 6:10
Flying 15 Worlds - All change on day 4 1 March 2017 6:02
Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper on a roll 28 February 2017 8:23
Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper take Race 3 27 February 2017 8:13
Flying 15 Worlds - Day 1 results surprise 26 February 2017 6:45
Flying 15 New Zealand Championship Images 25 February 2017 9:33
Flying 15 - Aussies Owen and Reed snatch Kiwi Nationals 24 February 2017 10:14
Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals - GBR strike-back 23 February 2017 7:40
Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier - Updated 22 February 2017 19:34
J Class to stage its first World Championship 18 February 2017 9:10
Final day of 33rd Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse 8 February 2017 15:10
Melges 20 World League racing schedule 28 January 2017 8:13


Latest






















UK Hosted