Keelboat
 

Flying 15 Worlds - All change on day 4

All change at the Flying 15 World Championships. Australia's Nick and Janet Jerwood took their first win of the week, while Britain's Steve Goacher and Tim Harper move into the overall lead.

Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS - Click image for a larger image

The stronger breeze and a short chop rather than the rolling swell of the last few days produced new race winners in race 5 and a change to the top of the leaderboard.

Nick and Janet Jerwood recovered from a slow start that saw them in 20th place at the first mark.

Hiking for the first time this week, they worked their way back into the top ten and started the final beat in fourth.

They continued their recovery, climbing through the fleet to take their first gun of the championship and back into contention for the title with two days to go.

Goacher and Harper also dug their way out of trouble to cross in second, with David Williamson and Craig Morton (AUS) in third, Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston HKG took fourth.

Click image for a larger image

Overall after the discard, Goacher and Harper take a four point lead from Nick and Janet Jerwood, with previous leaders Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS in third.

Barring major upsets, the title looks to be between these three leading teams, with Goacher and Harper holding the advantage of a better scoreline going into the two final races.

There are two more races scheduled, finishing on Friday 3 March.

Goacher sailing with Phil Evans won three Worlds between 1995 and 1999.

Nick and Janet Jerwood won the title in 2005, the last time it was held in New Zealand.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 5 (57 entries)

Click image for a larger image

Full Day 4 Results Here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
1 March 2017 6:02 GMT

Related articles

Flying 15 Worlds - All change on day 4 1 March 2017 6:02
Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper on a roll 28 February 2017 8:23
Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper take Race 3 27 February 2017 8:13
Flying 15 Worlds - Day 1 results surprise 26 February 2017 6:45
Flying 15 New Zealand Championship Images 25 February 2017 9:33
Flying 15 - Aussies Owen and Reed snatch Kiwi Nationals 24 February 2017 10:14
Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals - GBR strike-back 23 February 2017 7:40
Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier - Updated 22 February 2017 19:34
J Class to stage its first World Championship 18 February 2017 9:10
Final day of 33rd Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse 8 February 2017 15:10
Melges 20 World League racing schedule 28 January 2017 8:13
Star Sailors League Finals 2016 - The Movie 24 January 2017 6:18


Latest






















UK Hosted