Flying 15 Worlds - All change on day 4

Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS - Click image for a larger image

The stronger breeze and a short chop rather than the rolling swell of the last few days produced new race winners in race 5 and a change to the top of the leaderboard.

Nick and Janet Jerwood recovered from a slow start that saw them in 20th place at the first mark.

Hiking for the first time this week, they worked their way back into the top ten and started the final beat in fourth.

They continued their recovery, climbing through the fleet to take their first gun of the championship and back into contention for the title with two days to go.

Goacher and Harper also dug their way out of trouble to cross in second, with David Williamson and Craig Morton (AUS) in third, Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston HKG took fourth.

Click image for a larger image

Overall after the discard, Goacher and Harper take a four point lead from Nick and Janet Jerwood, with previous leaders Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS in third.

Barring major upsets, the title looks to be between these three leading teams, with Goacher and Harper holding the advantage of a better scoreline going into the two final races.

There are two more races scheduled, finishing on Friday 3 March.

Goacher sailing with Phil Evans won three Worlds between 1995 and 1999.

Nick and Janet Jerwood won the title in 2005, the last time it was held in New Zealand.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 5 (57 entries)

Click image for a larger image

Full Day 4 Results Here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

1 March 2017 6:02 GMT