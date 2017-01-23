Keelboat
 

Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper on a roll

Britain's Steve Goacher and TIm Harper took their second win at the Flying 15 World Championships in New Zealand.

Click image for a larger image

Goacher, a three-time champion, sailing with Tim Harper he now moves into second place overall and after discarding their worst race would top the leaderboard.

Another semi-overcast day with light winds on Hawke’s Bay meant a mid-afternoon start with a flicking breeze, which just remained with enough pressure to sail a two lap course.

Goacher and Harper won race 4 ahead of another former world champion, Charles Apthorp and Alan Green GBR.

In third place were Peter Milne and Trevor Williams AUS.

Overall this puts Goacher and Harper in second, seven points off the leaders Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS, who finished ninth today.

In third place, tied with Goacher and Harper, are another British team, David McKee and Mal Hartland.

Fourth are Jeremy Davey and Martin Huett GBR with a three point advantage over the first Kiwi crew, Hayden Percy and Scott Pederson who took a fifth in race 4.

Over night leaders David Yu and Chris Nelson AUS, finished in 26th and drop to 7th overall before the discard comes into play.

Another top pair in trouble were Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS, finishing in 20th place and now sixth overall.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 4 (57 entries)

Click image for a larger image

Full Day 3 Results Here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
28 February 2017 5:57 GMT

Related articles

Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper on a roll 28 February 2017 8:23
Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper take Race 3 27 February 2017 8:13
Flying 15 Worlds - Day 1 results surprise 26 February 2017 6:45
Flying 15 New Zealand Championship Images 25 February 2017 9:33
Flying 15 - Aussies Owen and Reed snatch Kiwi Nationals 24 February 2017 10:14
Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals - GBR strike-back 23 February 2017 7:40
Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier - Updated 22 February 2017 19:34
J Class to stage its first World Championship 18 February 2017 9:10
Final day of 33rd Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse 8 February 2017 15:10
Melges 20 World League racing schedule 28 January 2017 8:13
Star Sailors League Finals 2016 - The Movie 24 January 2017 6:18
Melges rolls out World League for the Melges 20 and 32 23 January 2017 22:51


Latest






















UK Hosted