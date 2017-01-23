Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper on a roll

Click image for a larger image

Goacher, a three-time champion, sailing with Tim Harper he now moves into second place overall and after discarding their worst race would top the leaderboard.

Another semi-overcast day with light winds on Hawke’s Bay meant a mid-afternoon start with a flicking breeze, which just remained with enough pressure to sail a two lap course.

Goacher and Harper won race 4 ahead of another former world champion, Charles Apthorp and Alan Green GBR.

In third place were Peter Milne and Trevor Williams AUS.

Overall this puts Goacher and Harper in second, seven points off the leaders Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS, who finished ninth today.

In third place, tied with Goacher and Harper, are another British team, David McKee and Mal Hartland.

Fourth are Jeremy Davey and Martin Huett GBR with a three point advantage over the first Kiwi crew, Hayden Percy and Scott Pederson who took a fifth in race 4.

Over night leaders David Yu and Chris Nelson AUS, finished in 26th and drop to 7th overall before the discard comes into play.

Another top pair in trouble were Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS, finishing in 20th place and now sixth overall.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 4 (57 entries)

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 February 2017 5:57 GMT