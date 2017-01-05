Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper take Race 3

Steve Goacher and Tim Harper GBR - Click image for a larger image

After a wait ashore the fleet launched and completed one race held in light Easterly breezes between 5 - 8 knots.

Goacher and Harper took their victory ahead of anothe British team, David McKee and Mal Hartland.

In third were David Zorn and Graeme Robinson of New Zealand, with Ashley Smith and Adam Kingstone of Hong Kong in fourth.

Other GBR front-runners, Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett were 10th and Greg Wells and Richard Rigg 15th.

Overall leaders David Yu and Chris Nelson AUS, finished ninth and are now tied on points with Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS who finished seventh.

In third place overall, two points off the leaders are Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS, with McKee and Hartland GBR in fourth.

Steve Goacher explains his race:

“We had not such a bad start and a good clean first beat, we rounded the windward mark in second and managed to pass the leader downwind on the first run."

I don’t mind the light conditions, they are enjoyable when you are in the front! I grew up sailing on Lake Windermere and we get a lot of light and fluky sailing conditions there.”

And on sailing in Napier for the first time:

“I have been sailing 15’s since 1991 and won three world championships on the trot, 1995, 1997 & 1999 but I have never sailed in Napier."

It has been very testing conditions, last week we had quite big seas and not a massive amount of wind.”

Race 4 of the championship is scheduled for a start time of 1300hrs (local time) with a similar forecast of light winds.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 3 (57 entries)

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 February 2017 8:13 GMT