Keelboat
 

Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper take Race 3

Day 2 of the Flying 15 World Championships in New Zealand and Steve Goacher and Tim Harper GBR were winners of race 3.

Steve Goacher and Tim Harper GBR - Click image for a larger image

After a wait ashore the fleet launched and completed one race held in light Easterly breezes between 5 - 8 knots.

Goacher and Harper took their victory ahead of anothe British team, David McKee and Mal Hartland.

In third were David Zorn and Graeme Robinson of New Zealand, with Ashley Smith and Adam Kingstone of Hong Kong in fourth.

Other GBR front-runners, Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett were 10th and Greg Wells and Richard Rigg 15th.

Overall leaders David Yu and Chris Nelson AUS, finished ninth and are now tied on points with Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS who finished seventh.

In third place overall, two points off the leaders are Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS, with McKee and Hartland GBR in fourth.

Steve Goacher explains his race:

“We had not such a bad start and a good clean first beat, we rounded the windward mark in second and managed to pass the leader downwind on the first run."

I don’t mind the light conditions, they are enjoyable when you are in the front! I grew up sailing on Lake Windermere and we get a lot of light and fluky sailing conditions there.”

And on sailing in Napier for the first time:

“I have been sailing 15’s since 1991 and won three world championships on the trot, 1995, 1997 & 1999 but I have never sailed in Napier."

It has been very testing conditions, last week we had quite big seas and not a massive amount of wind.”

Race 4 of the championship is scheduled for a start time of 1300hrs (local time) with a similar forecast of light winds.

Lexus of Hawke's Bay Flying Fifteen World Championship after Race 3 (57 entries)

Click image for a larger image

Full Day 2 Results Here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
27 February 2017 8:13 GMT

Related articles

Flying 15 Worlds - Goacher and Harper take Race 3 27 February 2017 8:13
Flying 15 Worlds - Day 1 results surprise 26 February 2017 6:45
Flying 15 New Zealand Championship Images 25 February 2017 9:33
Flying 15 - Aussies Owen and Reed snatch Kiwi Nationals 24 February 2017 10:14
Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals - GBR strike-back 23 February 2017 7:40
Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier - Updated 22 February 2017 19:34
J Class to stage its first World Championship 18 February 2017 9:10
Final day of 33rd Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse 8 February 2017 15:10
Melges 20 World League racing schedule 28 January 2017 8:13
Star Sailors League Finals 2016 - The Movie 24 January 2017 6:18
Melges rolls out World League for the Melges 20 and 32 23 January 2017 22:51
Nick and Janet Jerwood are Flying 15 Australian Champions 5 January 2017 6:03


Latest






















UK Hosted