Flying 15 New Zealand Championship Images

The 2017 Flying Fifteen National Championship acted as a prelude to the 21st Flying Fifteen World Championship, hosted by Napier Sailing Club on the waters of Hawkes Bay.
Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS - Click image for a larger image
Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed from Australia and Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands of New Zealand remained consistent to fight for the title in the last race.
With Owen and Reed staying focused in the final race to cross second and claim the NZL Open title.
Charles Apthorp and Alan Green (GBR) closed out third overall with some consistent sailing on the final day.
Johnny Fullerton
25 February 2017 9:33 GMT