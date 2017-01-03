Flying 15 New Zealand Championship Images

Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed AUS - Click image for a larger image

Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed from Australia and Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands of New Zealand remained consistent to fight for the title in the last race.

With Owen and Reed staying focused in the final race to cross second and claim the NZL Open title.

Charles Apthorp and Alan Green (GBR) closed out third overall with some consistent sailing on the final day.

Johnny Fullerton

25 February 2017 9:33 GMT