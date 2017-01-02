Flying 15 - Aussies Owen and Reed snatch Kiwi Nationals

All Images thanks to Julie Pedersen - Click image for a larger image

Owen and Reed sealed the deal with the 12, 2 scoreline on Friday to finish 14 point clear of Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands (4,12) of New Zealand.

Third place went to Charles Apthorp and Alan Green (8,4) of Britain just two points further back.

Long time leaders Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston of Hong Kong, had a disaster day with a 36 and then a Black Flag violation in the final race to finish 8th overall.

Race winners on the final day of the pre-worlds event were David Yu and Chris Nelson AUS, and Jeremy Davey and Martin Huett GBR.

The New Zealand Nationals are the pre-event for the 2017 Flying 15 World Championships, starting Sunday.

Flying 15 - New Zealand 2017 National Championship final after 7 races (55 entries)

1st AUS 3684 Matthew Owen / Andrew Reed 24 pts

2nd NZL 3739 Aaron Goodmanson / Alister Rowlands 38 pts

3rd GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp / Alan Green 40 pts

4th GBR 4030 Greg Wells / Richard Rigg 42 pts

5th AUS 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood 44 pts

6th GBR 4005 David McKee / Mal Hartland 45 pts

7th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett 56 pts

8th HKG 3972 Ashley Smith / Adam Kingston 57 pts

9th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper 62 pts

10th AUS 3743 Greg Tennison / Andrew Jackson 67 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 February 2017 10:14 GMT