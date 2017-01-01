Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals - GBR strike-back

Despite a strong challenge by British crews, Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston of Hong Kong consolidated their lead at the Flying 15 New Zealand Championships.
Smith and Kingston (4, 10) have a five point lead after five races and including the discard.
Britain's Charles Apthorp and Alan Green won the opening race (R4) with Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS taking second ahead of David Tabb and Chewey Sherrel GBR.
The second race saw Greg Wells and Richard Rigg GBR back in the action with a win ahead of the Jerwoods, with David McKee and Mal Hartland GBR in third.
Overall Smith and Kingston lead with second Matt Owen and Andrew Reed AUS, third are Nick and Janet Jerwood and fourth Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands NZL.
The New Zealand Nationals are the pre-event for the 2017 Flying 15 World Championships, starting Sunday.
Flying 15 - New Zealand 2017 National Championship after 5 races (55 entries)
1st HKG 3972 Ashley Smith / Adam Kingston 1 5 1 4 (10) 21 11 pts
2nd AUS 3684 Matthew Owen / Andrew Reed 4 1 (6) 6 5 22 16 pts
3rd AUS 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood 6 (16) 8 2 2 34 18 pts
4th NZL 3739 Aaron Goodmanson / Alister Rowlands 3 12 (17) 3 4 39 22 pts
5th GBR 4005 David McKee / Mal Hartland 9 9 (14) 5 3 40 26 pts
6th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp / Alan Green 5 10 (30) 1 12 58 28 pts
7th GBR 4030 Greg Wells / Richard Rigg 8 (39) 15 7 1 70 31 pts
8th AUS 4053 David Swan / Matt Elliot (30) 15 4 11 7 67 37 pts
9th AUS 3743 Greg Tennison / Andrew Jackson 11 13 2 13 (23) 62 39 pts
1oth GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper 12 6 (16) 16 9 59 43 pts
11th GBR 4048 Geoffrey Bayliss / Tom Bayliss 2 7 1O 27 (56) 102 46 pts
12th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett (20) 11 9 8 20 68 48 pts
13th NZL 3091 Hayden Percy / Scott Pedersen 16 (39 21 9 6 91 52 pts
14th NZL 3832 Craig Coulam / Adrienne Rekke 7 (30) 13 14 25 89 59 pts
15th AUS 3775 Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay 26 3 12 19 (45) 105 60 pts
16th AUS 4023 David Williamson / Craig Morton 24 20 (42) 10 11 107 65 pts
17th NZL 3840 Murray Gilbert / Jonathan Burgess 1O 19 18 (37) 18 102 65 pts
18th NZL 3508 Brian Kent / Suellen Davies 15 (33) 11 32 8 99 66 pts
19th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch / Peter Barbie!! 21 (56 5 20 21 123 67 pts
2oth NZL 3543 Rob Ward / Bruce Yovich 18 (37) 26 12 17 110 73 pts
21st GBR 4052 David Tabb / Chewey Sherrel (34) 27 3 22 24 110 76 pts
22nd NZL 3092 Konrad Weaver / Simon Radford 29 14 19 (31) 15 108 77 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
23 February 2017 7:40 GMT