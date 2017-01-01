Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals - GBR strike-back

Smith and Kingston (4, 10) have a five point lead after five races and including the discard.

Britain's Charles Apthorp and Alan Green won the opening race (R4) with Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS taking second ahead of David Tabb and Chewey Sherrel GBR.

The second race saw Greg Wells and Richard Rigg GBR back in the action with a win ahead of the Jerwoods, with David McKee and Mal Hartland GBR in third.

Overall Smith and Kingston lead with second Matt Owen and Andrew Reed AUS, third are Nick and Janet Jerwood and fourth Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands NZL.

The New Zealand Nationals are the pre-event for the 2017 Flying 15 World Championships, starting Sunday.

Flying 15 - New Zealand 2017 National Championship after 5 races (55 entries)

1st HKG 3972 Ashley Smith / Adam Kingston 1 5 1 4 (10) 21 11 pts

2nd AUS 3684 Matthew Owen / Andrew Reed 4 1 (6) 6 5 22 16 pts

3rd AUS 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood 6 (16) 8 2 2 34 18 pts

4th NZL 3739 Aaron Goodmanson / Alister Rowlands 3 12 (17) 3 4 39 22 pts

5th GBR 4005 David McKee / Mal Hartland 9 9 (14) 5 3 40 26 pts

6th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp / Alan Green 5 10 (30) 1 12 58 28 pts

7th GBR 4030 Greg Wells / Richard Rigg 8 (39) 15 7 1 70 31 pts

8th AUS 4053 David Swan / Matt Elliot (30) 15 4 11 7 67 37 pts

9th AUS 3743 Greg Tennison / Andrew Jackson 11 13 2 13 (23) 62 39 pts

1oth GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper 12 6 (16) 16 9 59 43 pts

11th GBR 4048 Geoffrey Bayliss / Tom Bayliss 2 7 1O 27 (56) 102 46 pts

12th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett (20) 11 9 8 20 68 48 pts

13th NZL 3091 Hayden Percy / Scott Pedersen 16 (39 21 9 6 91 52 pts

14th NZL 3832 Craig Coulam / Adrienne Rekke 7 (30) 13 14 25 89 59 pts

15th AUS 3775 Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay 26 3 12 19 (45) 105 60 pts

16th AUS 4023 David Williamson / Craig Morton 24 20 (42) 10 11 107 65 pts

17th NZL 3840 Murray Gilbert / Jonathan Burgess 1O 19 18 (37) 18 102 65 pts

18th NZL 3508 Brian Kent / Suellen Davies 15 (33) 11 32 8 99 66 pts

19th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch / Peter Barbie!! 21 (56 5 20 21 123 67 pts

2oth NZL 3543 Rob Ward / Bruce Yovich 18 (37) 26 12 17 110 73 pts

21st GBR 4052 David Tabb / Chewey Sherrel (34) 27 3 22 24 110 76 pts

22nd NZL 3092 Konrad Weaver / Simon Radford 29 14 19 (31) 15 108 77 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



Gerald New - Sailweb

23 February 2017 7:40 GMT