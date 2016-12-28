Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier - Updated

Their OCS has become a 5th and they lead by four points from Matt Owen and Andrew Reed of Australia (4,1,6) after 3 races completed on Wednesday.

In third are Geoff and Tom Bayliss of Britain (2,7,10) with Greg Tonnison and Andrew Jackson of Australia in fourth.

The New Zealand Nationals are the pre-event for the 2017 Flying 15 World Championships, starting Sunday.

Flying 15 - New Zealand National Championships (55 entries)

1st HKG 3972 Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston 1 5 1 7 pts

2nd AUS 3684 Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed 4 1 6 11 pts

3rd GBR 4048 Geoffrey Bayliss and Tom Bayliss 2 7 10 19 pts

4th AUS 3743 Greg Tonnison Andrew Jackson 11 13 2 26 pts

5th AUS 3986 Nick Jerwood and Janet Jerwood 6 16 8 30 pts

6th NZL 3739 Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands 3 12 17 32 pts

7th GBR 4005 David McKee and Mal Hartland 9 9 14 32 pts

8th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 12 6 16 34 pts

9th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 20 11 9 40 pts

10th AUS 3775 Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay 26 3 12 41 pts

11th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 5 10 30 45 pts

12th NZL 3840 Murray Gilbert and Jonathan Burgess 10 19 18 47 pts

13th AUS 3989 John Wilson and Matthew and Summers 39 2 7 48 pts

14th AUS 4053 David Swan and Matt Elliot AUS 30 15 4 49 pts

15th NZL 3832 Craig Coulam and Adrienne Rekke 7 30 13 50 pts

16th AUS 3859 David Yu and Chris Nelson 13 17 20 50 pts

17th AUS 3619 Ron Packer and Steve Ward 19 8 27 54 pts

18th NZL 3508 Brian Kent and Suellen Davies 15 33 11 59 pts

19th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Richard Rigg 8 39 15 62 pts

20th NZL3092 Konrad Weaver and Simon Radford 29 14 19 62 pts

21st GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 34 27 3 64 pts

22nd AUS 3855 Peter Rooke and Martin Arrowsmith 40 4 23 67 pts

23rd AUS 3880 Craig Rainey and Ian Rainey AUS 17 21 29 67 67

24th AUS 4007 Susan Thompson and Cameron Taylor 14 29 25 68 pts

25th NZL 3754 David Zorn Graeme and Robinson 22 24 24 70 pts

26th NZL 3091 Hayden Percy Scott and Pedersen 16 39 SCP 21 76 pts

27th NZL 3543 Rob Ward andBruce Yovich 18 37 26 81 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 February 2017 13:03 GMT