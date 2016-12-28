Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier



Flying 15 NZL Nationals

They have a seven point lead over Geoff and Tom Bayliss of Britain (2,6,10) with Greg Tonnison and Andrew Jackson of Australia in third.

Ashley Smith and Adam Kingstone of Hong Kong would have been overall leaders but for an OCS in race 2. They won the first and third races.

The New Zealand Nationals are the pre-event for the 2017 Flying 15 World Championships.

Other leading positions after 3 races

4th Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS

5th Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands NZL

6th David McKee and Mal Hartland GBR

7th Steve Goacher ans Timl Harper GBR

8th Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett GBR

Full results will be posted when/if available . . .

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 February 2017 13:03 GMT