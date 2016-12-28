Keelboat
 

Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier

Day 1 of the Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals saw three races completed. Overall leaders are Matt Owen and Andrew Reed of Australia (4,1,6).


Flying 15 NZL Nationals

They have a seven point lead over Geoff and Tom Bayliss of Britain (2,6,10) with Greg Tonnison and Andrew Jackson of Australia in third.

Ashley Smith and Adam Kingstone of Hong Kong would have been overall leaders but for an OCS in race 2. They won the first and third races.

The New Zealand Nationals are the pre-event for the 2017 Flying 15 World Championships.

Other leading positions after 3 races

4th Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS
5th Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands NZL
6th David McKee and Mal Hartland GBR
7th Steve Goacher ans Timl Harper GBR
8th Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett GBR

Full results will be posted when/if available . . .

Follow Sailweb on Facebook


Gerald New - Sailweb
22 February 2017 13:03 GMT

Related articles

Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier 22 February 2017 13:03
J Class to stage its first World Championship 18 February 2017 9:10
Final day of 33rd Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse 8 February 2017 15:10
Melges 20 World League racing schedule 28 January 2017 8:13
Star Sailors League Finals 2016 - The Movie 24 January 2017 6:18
Melges rolls out World League for the Melges 20 and 32 23 January 2017 22:51
Nick and Janet Jerwood are Flying 15 Australian Champions 5 January 2017 6:03
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Late challenge by British pair 4 January 2017 6:07
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwoods extend lead 3 January 2017 6:09
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwood's take first race 2 January 2017 9:32
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Invitation Race 1 January 2017 10:32
UK Crew arrive for Aussie Flying 15 Championships 28 December 2016 9:16


Latest






















UK Hosted