Flying 15 NZL Nationals - Day 1 in Napier

Day 1 of the Flying 15 New Zealand Nationals saw three races completed. Overall leaders are Matt Owen and Andrew Reed of Australia (4,1,6).
Flying 15 NZL Nationals
They have a seven point lead over Geoff and Tom Bayliss of Britain (2,6,10) with Greg Tonnison and Andrew Jackson of Australia in third.
Ashley Smith and Adam Kingstone of Hong Kong would have been overall leaders but for an OCS in race 2. They won the first and third races.
The New Zealand Nationals are the pre-event for the 2017 Flying 15 World Championships.
Other leading positions after 3 races
4th Nick and Janet Jerwood AUS
5th Aaron Goodmanson and Alister Rowlands NZL
6th David McKee and Mal Hartland GBR
7th Steve Goacher ans Timl Harper GBR
8th Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett GBR
Full results will be posted when/if available . . .
Gerald New - Sailweb
22 February 2017 13:03 GMT