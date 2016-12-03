J Class to stage its first World Championship

Click image for a larger image

The J Class Association has recently become an affiliate member of the International Maxi Association (IMA).

The IMA administers the International Maxi Class, recognised by the sport’s governing body, World Sailing. This status permits the IMA to stage the annual World Championships for maxi boats and now for the J Class World Championship.

Following the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta and the America’s Cup J Class Regatta in Bermuda in June, the latter coinciding with the first two days of the 35th America’s Cup, they will return to their spiritual home of Newport, Rhode Island on the US East Coast.

Here at the J Class World Championship over 21-26th August, the boats will once again get to compete on the same waters as they did in their heyday in the 1930s.

This landmark year for the Js coincides with the class having never been stronger, J Class Association secretary Louise Morton observes:

"With the launch of Svea/JS1 last month, the J Class fleet now has nine yachts afloat - the largest number in our history."

Hosted by New York Yacht Club in collaboration with the JCA and the IMA, at least six Js are expected to grace the start line at this inaugural edition.

Already signed up for the event are Velsheda, Ranger, Lionheart, Svea, Hanuman and Topaz, which will be based in Newport Shipyard.

18 February 2017 9:10 GMT