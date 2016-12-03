Final day of 33rd Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse

In the J/70, where 50 boats raced, the Brazilians on Mandachuva won every race to leave Frenchman Adrien Follin (Give me Five) no chance but 2nd place in the final ranking, nine points adrift.

Ludovico Fassitelli (Junda Banca del Sempione), European Vice-Champion and Yacht Club de Monaco member, he made a spectacular come-back to clinch 3rd place.

In the Melges 20 where 16 raced, it was victory by a whisker as it went down to the wire between the top three.

Up until the final race, the Neapolitan Achille Onorato (Mascalzone Latino) could not have predicted his victory, as a pugnacious Matteo Marenghi Vaselli (Raya) from the Yacht Club de Monaco was hard on his heels.

They finished equal on points followed closely by Melges 20 Class Association President, Manfredi Vianini Tolomei (Maolca).

In the spectacular all-carbon M32 catamarans, where 5 raced , the Swedish on Flux Team helmed by Johnie Berntsson snatched victory on the final day of racing.

Second was Riccardo Simoneschi’s Italia Sailing Team. Patrik Sturesson (Cape Crow Vikings) was 3rd.

In the Stars with 17 entries, victory went to the Italian Roberto Benamati, 1991 World Champion, who proved once again what a master he is in this class.

The Swede Tom Lofstedt pulled out all the stops to hoist himself into 2nd place, ahead of rival the German Reinhard Shmidt.



The Smeralda 888 with 8 entries was the only class where the owner must be at the helm.

Valter Pizzoli, owner of Ange Transparent, accompanied by Beppe Zaoli, won the day, winning five of the seven races in style.

He was followed by Timofey Sukhotin (Beda), a Primo Cup regular, then Vamos Mi Amor belonging to Charles de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, sailing with Frederic Bourguet Maurice.

