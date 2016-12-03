Royal Flying 15 Coweslip to star at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

The class will have the Royal Flying Fifteen, Coweslip, on their stand C2 at the Dinghy Show.

The Flying 15 was designed and built by Uffa Fox. Coweslip was launched at Uffa’s yard 6 Jun 1949 and presented to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh who sailed her for many years.

Coweslip will be taking pride of place alongside GBR4047, an Ovington built boat owned by Ian Pinnell from Pinnell & Bax. Ian is a new comer to the fleet and GBR4047 will be show casing the new class sailplan.

Also on the Flying 15 stand:

See footage of the past 7 decades, right up to hearing updates and progress on the Southern Area Championship plans for this July marking the 70th anniversary celebrations.

Gain insights from one of our boat services expert, Phil Evans from Royal Windermere Yacht Club, a past World champion crew, who will share his secrets and tips of the best way to fit out a boat (on the Saturday).

The class plan to host live updates from the World Championships at Napier SC, New Zealand on the Sunday 5 March, where there is a strong GBR team competing.



G New

30 January 2017 22:53 GMT