Keelboat
 

Star Sailors League Finals 2016 - The Movie

The Star Sailors League 2016 finals with 50 top sailors competing in five days of racing off Montagu Bay, Nassau, Bahamas.

By 2020, the objective of the SSL is to organize four Grand Slams and the SSL Finals every year.

The annual SSL Finals is exclusive to the top athletes and the Grand Slams will offer fierce competition.

In order to create a world ranking representative of the skills of each athlete and to balance the odds for each one of them, the Grand Slams will take place at venues known for different conditions:

• "SSL LAKE GS" organized on a lake
• "SSL BAY GS" organized in a sea bay
• "SSL CITY GS" organized in an urban environment
• "SSL BREEZE GS" organized on a windy area

G New
24 January 2017 6:18 GMT

Related articles

Star Sailors League Finals 2016 - The Movie 24 January 2017 6:18
Melges rolls out World League for the Melges 20 and 32 23 January 2017 22:51
Nick and Janet Jerwood are Flying 15 Australian Champions 5 January 2017 6:03
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Late challenge by British pair 4 January 2017 6:07
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwoods extend lead 3 January 2017 6:09
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwood's take first race 2 January 2017 9:32
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Invitation Race 1 January 2017 10:32
UK Crew arrive for Aussie Flying 15 Championships 28 December 2016 9:16
Star Sailors League Finals winner - Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih 3 December 2016 18:57
Ireland's Conor Clarke is new Melges 24 World Champion 3 December 2016 18:01
Star Sailors League Finals - Final 10 3 December 2016 16:23
Melges 24 Worlds - Victory on hold for Irish 3 December 2016 10:33


Latest






















UK Hosted