Star Sailors League Finals 2016 - The Movie

By 2020, the objective of the SSL is to organize four Grand Slams and the SSL Finals every year.

The annual SSL Finals is exclusive to the top athletes and the Grand Slams will offer fierce competition.

In order to create a world ranking representative of the skills of each athlete and to balance the odds for each one of them, the Grand Slams will take place at venues known for different conditions:

• "SSL LAKE GS" organized on a lake

• "SSL BAY GS" organized in a sea bay

• "SSL CITY GS" organized in an urban environment

• "SSL BREEZE GS" organized on a windy area



24 January 2017 6:18 GMT